Motorists urged to drive cautiously as major highway maintenance is carried out

Dewi Williams

Motorists are being urged to drive with extra care as essential highway maintenance works are carried out over 25 miles of road in one Welsh county.

Carmarthenshire County Council are asking all road users to follow temporary speed restrictions and drive cautiously whilst their annual surface dressing programme gets underway across the county.

Work commenced on Monday, 29 June, and is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete, although the programme remains dependent on weather conditions.

The works are carried out each year to improve road safety and extend the lifespan of the road network and involves applying a coating of hot asphalt to the existing road surface, followed by layers of hard stone chippings. Once the new surface has settled, a mechanical sweeper removes any excess chippings.

The treatment helps to prevent water from penetrating the road structure and weakening its foundations, reducing the likelihood of potholes developing. It also restores skid resistance on roads where surfaces have become smooth or slippery.

Surface dressing allows traffic to use the newly treated road almost immediately after the work has been completed, but the council are asking drivers to take care in order to minimise the risk of accidents or vehicle damage.

Motorists are advised to:

Drive carefully and adhere to the recommended speed limits.

Avoid overtaking on newly treated surfaces.

Refrain from sudden braking or sharp turning manoeuvres.

Remain alert to changing road conditions and signage.

Pedestrians are also encouraged to take care when walking on or near newly treated surfaces.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services, Cllr Edward Thomas, said:

“Surface dressing is a vital part of our annual highway maintenance programme and is one of the most effective ways of preserving our road network.

We ask motorists and pedestrians to take extra care when travelling through works areas, follow the temporary speed limits and signage in place, and thank them for their patience while this essential maintenance is carried out.”