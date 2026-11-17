Nation Cymru staff

A local couple are scaling new heights after securing a landmark 50 bed Eryri hostel at the foot of Yr Wyddfa at auction over the summer.

St Asaph-based FFP Solutions Ltd arranged funding for the purchase of Snowdon Ranger, overlooking Llyn Cwellyn.

Ella White and her partner Rob are now running the former YHA hostel, which has 50 beds across 13 bedrooms, and have embarked on a programme of refurbishment and improvements.

Originally from Llanefydd and having lived on a farm in Henllan, Ella previously worked in estate agency in Denbigh but always dreamed of running her own business.

With qualifications in interior design and architecture, and a childhood spent around pubs and B&Bs run by her mum Siwan, she felt Snowdon Ranger offered the perfect opportunity.

“I loved working in property and the only thing that would have persuaded me to leave was the chance to run my own business,” said Ella.

“I’ve always enjoyed the countryside and grew up around hospitality, so when Snowdon Ranger came along, it just seemed to tick every box.

“We went to auction, put in our bid and thankfully everything worked out. It’s been a very busy few months, but we’re loving it and excited about what lies ahead.”

Siwan, who has extensive experience in the hospitality industry, is a joint director of the business but remains behind the scenes.

The acquisition was supported by FFP Solutions, which arranged finance and guided the family through the auction process.

Ella added: “The building was already in good condition, but we wanted to give it some TLC and make it more homely, comfortable and welcoming.

“We’ve replaced all the windows and completed most of the initial work, and we’ll continue investing as we go.”

“We’re open all year round, including throughout winter, and it’s encouraging to see people still visiting even in the colder months.

“We’re finding our feet at the moment, but we’ll really look to push on from spring onwards.

“We’re incredibly grateful to FFP Solutions for their support. They took so much stress out of the process and helped us realise our dream.”

Richard Lloyd-Jones, Director at FFP Solutions Ltd, said: “It was a pleasure to support Ella and her family with this acquisition and help secure the funding needed to make it happen.

“Buying at auction brings its own pressures and deadlines, so our priority was to make the process as straightforward as possible.

“Snowdon Ranger has enormous potential, and it’s fantastic to see a local family investing in its future. We wish Ella and Rob every success.”

The couple have retained a separate building as their home while developing Snowdon Ranger as an independent hostel for walkers and visitors of all ages.

For information on commercial finance, mortgages and business funding, visit www.ffp-solutions.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 01745 530020.

For hostel bookings and information, visit www.snowdonranger.com or Instagram @thesnowdonrangerhostel.