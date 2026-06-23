Mountain zoo introduces special measures to protect animals during heatwave

Nation.Cymru staff

As temperatures soar this week, the team at the Welsh Mountain Zoo is pulling out all the stops to ensure its animals stay happy, healthy and cool during the warm weather.

The animal team has introduced a range of seasonal enrichment and cooling measures across the Zoo, carefully tailored to suit different species. These include refreshing cold-water sprays for many of the animals, frozen treats packed with favourite foods, shaded rest areas, cooling pools and extra hydration throughout the habitats.

From playful primates enjoying icy fruit snacks to big cats relaxing in shaded areas and bears splashing in cool water, the Zoo’s dedicated keepers are working around the clock to make sure every animal remains comfortable during the heat.

A spokesperson for the Zoo said: “Our animal welfare is always our top priority, especially during periods of hot weather. Our expert teams carefully monitor every species and provide a variety of cooling enrichments and activities to help keep the animals comfortable throughout the day.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Visitors can also make the most of the glorious summer conditions by enjoying everything the Zoo has to offer. Set high above the coastline, the Welsh Mountain Zoo boasts stunning gardens and beautifully maintained grounds, making it an ideal destination for families looking to enjoy a relaxing picnic in the sunshine.

With sweeping panoramic views across the north Wales coast, visitors can take in some of the region’s most spectacular scenery while exploring the Zoo’s winding pathways and tranquil green spaces.

Whether it’s a family adventure, a picnic with friends or simply a peaceful day surrounded by nature and wildlife, the Zoo offers a unique summer experience for all ages.

The Zoo is encouraging visitors to plan ahead during warmer days, nook ahead, bring sun protection and take advantage of the many picnic spots and shaded areas available throughout the site.

For more information and opening times, visit the Zoo website www.welshmountainzoo.org