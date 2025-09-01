Moving tribute paid to Hefin David by his best friend

Martin Shipton

A deeply moving tribute was paid to the late Labour MS Hefin David at his funeral by his best friend who had known him since they were both seven years old.

Dr David represented Caerphilly from 2016 until his death last month.

Before being elected to the Senedd, he was a member of Caerphilly council and a lecturer at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Hundreds of mourners attended the service at St Catwg’s Church in the village of Gelligaer, close to where he was brought up.

The politician was found dead at his home on the eve of his 48th birthday, and is understood to have taken his own life.

Caring

His childhood friend, Dr Huw Brunt said in his eulogy: “Hefin and I first met when we were seven years old at the junior school together. We were best friends. He was an extraordinary person: intelligent, caring, enthusiastic, honest and genuine.

“He was principled, full of integrity. He lived by his values and was respected for doing so. He had passion, drive and determination to not just want to make a difference, but to persevere, to achieve. He, his words and his actions had a massive impact on everything around him.

“And he was highly entertaining, having a sense of humour like no other. His quick wit, his trademark facial expressions could turn a serious or awkward moment on its head.

“What really made him the person he was? What made him tick? What did he hold dear? I’ve reflected on this over the past couple of weeks. I’ve settled on four key ingredients in Hefin’s life recipe. First was Hefin’s commitment to working hard and speaking up. He had a work ethic and a set of values which emphasised diligence and commitment. He was determined for sure, and certainly no stranger to a bit of graft, at least in an academic sense.

“His school GCSE and A-level successes, his degree in economics and politics from Cardiff University were just the start. They paved the way for him to do a PhD in the University of Gloucestershire. And I recall him working so hard to get that doctorate. Towards the end of his PhD I remember he turned up to the pub on Friday night looking completely worn out. He was burning the candle at both ends, with a full time job and writing up his thesis.”

Positive impacts

Dr David had, said Dr Brunt, positive impacts on hundreds of students, with many describing him as the best lecturer they had ever had: “He worked tirelessly to make a difference for others. And in his public service roles, we saw him campaign and lobby for change across a broad range of policy areas in education, economy, housing and culture. Many of us would often jokingly refer to the Valleys’ Metro development as Hefin’s Trains. We frequently saw him on TV, travelling up and down the Rhymney line on a posh new electric train.

“We also noted his advocacy for additional learning needs. He offered a strong voice in Senedd debates to support children with ALN and their families. I know he supported and engaged in activities with a community based group, Sparrows.

“The second ingredient I highlight for Hefin was that he was often described as the life and soul of the party. This played out quite literally at times in the Senedd chamber. His friends and family experienced it regularly too. He would often captivate audiences with his lively stories, or perhaps ridiculous jokes or impressions. He loved it when all eyes were on him. And if there was video footage of him doing it, it was the cherry on top as far as he was concerned. I lost count of the number of times we’d meet up, and before he even said hi to me, he’d thrust his phone in my face and say, have a look at me in this video. Quite often it was Hefin causing some sort of mischief, or perhaps starring in an interview or event of some kind.

“His affinity for the camera was clear for all to see, and it shone through in his TV appearances for work. His honest, candid and often tongue in cheek approach to interviews endeared him to audiences, presenters and the like. He had such a natural way with words. He was a great communicator and was equally comfortable talking to friends and constituents and King Charles. Everyone got the same Hefin. I’ll never forget him giving his best man speech at my wedding. I was so nervous before I gave the groom’s speech – I’d done a lot of preparation. Then he gave a rousing 20 minute speech using just two bullet points scribbled on a post-it note.

“The third ingredient important for Hefin was having good friends. Hefin had a lot of friends – and I mean a lot. I was always amazed at just how many people he knew, and a night out with Hefin was like a night out with half the population of south Wales. He had many of those friends at school, when we were growing up, both at Glyn-Gaer junior school, just down the road from here, and Heolddu comprehensive school in Bargoed – and he made many more friendships through wider family links and extensive social networks and through aspects of his work. They all meant so much to him. It’s lovely to see so many friends here today. As his best friend for 40 years, we went through a lot together, but we were part of a bigger, closer family of friends.

“We miss him like crazy, but we remember just how content he always was when we were all together up the pub, mostly in the workies, with rugby on the telly and a pot of ale in hand, of course, and a couple of quid in his pocket for the fruit machine.

“The fourth and final ingredient I’ll cover was his family. I’ve left this till last because it was by far the most important part. Hefin was a big family man. Most special to him was his two wonderful daughters, Caitlin and Holly. He was a devoted father who absolutely adored his two girls. They were the centre of his universe and the girls felt the same way about their dad. He would do anything for them and everything he did was with them in mind. Hefin was always mindful of his girls’ different needs, and he did everything he could to accommodate them. Both girls will miss their dad terribly.”

Celebrate

Addressing Dr David’s partner Vikki Howells, the MS for Cynon Valley, Dr Brunt said: “Vikki, I know you will miss Hefin so much too, especially doing the things you like, such as holidays together, spending time with friends, lazy Sundays at Bryn Meadows, just having a quiet night in. Filled out in front of the TV, enjoying each other’s company.

“So let’s support each other. Let’s keep remembering to honour and celebrate this incredible man. Let’s make sure Hefin’s legacy lives on through us, in our memories, in the way we live out our own lives.

“Finally, let’s always remember the monumental impact he had on us all as a dearly loved son, brother, father, uncle. A highly respected and valued colleague, a stand-up member of our community, and as an unforgettable and irreplaceable, truly special friend.”