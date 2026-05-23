MP backs campaign to open pub doors to Wales’ independent brewers

Nation.Cymru staff

Small independent breweries in Wales are being denied fair access to local pubs because of restrictive supply arrangements that favour global beer companies, campaigners have warned.

A cross-party event in Westminster hosted by Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts brought together brewers, industry representatives and parliamentarians to press for changes to what they describe as an uneven market.

The meeting focused on calls to introduce a UK-wide Guest Beer Agreement, based on legislation already in place in Scotland, which allows tenants in tied pubs to stock at least one guest beer from a brewer of their choice.

Campaigners argue the move would create new opportunities for local producers and increase consumer choice.

The event included a presentation from the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA), which highlighted barriers facing craft brewers trying to reach customers through pubs.

Industry figures cited at the event suggest 78% of beer sold in pubs comes from five global companies and that nearly all of the ten biggest-selling pub brands are owned by large producers.

Campaigners also claimed small breweries are unable to sell to 62% of pubs in their local area, with 79% saying permanently allocated beer lines are the biggest obstacle.

The issue is particularly significant in Wales, where the beer and pub sector is estimated to contribute £1.5 billion to the economy and support around 68,000 jobs.

Figures presented at the event suggested 60% of pubs located within 40 miles of an independent brewery are unable to stock its products because of tied pub arrangements.

The UK Government is currently carrying out a review into barriers affecting market access for independent brewers.

A cross-party delegation of MPs, including Liz Saville Roberts, is expected to meet ministers to discuss possible changes.

Speaking after the event, the Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP said independent breweries played an important role in communities and local economies.

“I’m proud to be working alongside campaigners to champion our independent breweries – enterprises that are at the heart of our communities and local economies,” she said.

“The success of the Scottish Guest Beer Agreement shows what’s possible when legislation supports competition and consumer choice.

“Brewers elsewhere in the UK like those in Dwyfor Meirionnydd, deserve the same opportunity.

“A UK wide Guest Beer Agreement would mean more local beers on more local bars, supporting jobs, boosting rural economies, and helping pubs thrive.

“Small breweries such as Purple Moose Brewery in Porthmadog are vital to our local economies and cultural identity. They want to be able to exist alongside global breweries on the bar.

“The current government review provides an opportunity to level the playing fields for our small breweries.

“Enabling fair access to pub markets would not only support local businesses but also contribute to a more diverse and resilient brewing sector across Wales and the UK.”

Consumer demand

Purple Moose Brewery managing director Lawrence Washington said demand existed for locally produced beer but access to pubs remained restricted.

“It is clear, from talking to publicans in our region, that there is high consumer demand for beer produced by local independent breweries to be served in pubs,” he said.

“Yet many are barred from purchasing these products.

“Pubs are really struggling at the moment with the significant cost increases of recent years having a huge impact.

“If consumers want to see local independent beers served and want to see pubs survive, surely the answer is to allow consumer choice to win through and help pubs thrive once more.

“Publicans must be allowed the opportunity to buy a beer directly from their local brewer.”