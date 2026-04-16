Friday AM MP backs Welsh market town’s bid to become UK town of culture

Emily Price

A historic Welsh market town’s ambitious bid to be crowned the first UK Town of Culture has won the backing of a Member of Parliament.

MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr Steve Witherden met with members of Machynlleth’s bid steering committee this week when he revealed his own roots in the town.

He said: “When my dad became a founding member of the Centre for Alternative Technology in the late 70s, he brought his family with him to Machynlleth, and a few years later I came along.

“The place is the very reason I am Welsh and with the local history, the festivals, the artistic scene and the community spirit, it would be an incredibly deserving winner of the Town of Culture title.”

Around a quarter of the local population in Machynlleth have already been involved in shaping the town’s culture bid, which the steering committee believes makes it a strong contender.

The team behind the bid say that as well as adding to Machynlleth’s list of festivals and events, they are keen to include what young people value about living in the town, what is missing and how culture could better support their futures.

“Machynlleth, the ancient capital of Wales, is a place where history, creativity, and community converge,” said Heledd Wyn, a member of the bid team and director of the town’s Museum of Modern Art.

“Our collaborative bid for UK Town of Culture 2028 reflects the town’s enduring spirit of participation, innovation, and cultural exchange.

“We are excited to share our vision for a year-long celebration that will engage our community, our region, and visitors from across the UK and beyond.”

If successful, Machynlleth would be the first Welsh winner of either the city or town of culture title awarded by the UK Government.

Steve Witherden’s support for Machynlleth’s campaign comes after the town was recently highlighted by Time Out as one of the continent’s most under-rated destinations, alongside 20 other locations.

The publication said growing numbers of travellers were seeking “under the radar” alternatives to major tourist hotspots such as Amsterdam, Venice and Barcelona, and identified the mid Wales town as one to visit in 2026.

In its write-up, the guide praised the area’s landscape and cultural significance, pointing to its location within the Dyfi Biosphere and its historic links to Owain Glyndŵr, who established a parliament there in 1404.

It also highlighted the town’s arts and events scene, including its comedy festival and the Museum of Modern Art Machynlleth.