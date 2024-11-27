MP calls for action to ‘prohibit desecration’ of religious texts and prophets
The UK should introduce measures to “prohibit the desecration” of religious texts and the prophets of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, according to an MP.
Labour’s Tahir Ali (Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley) called for action as he warned “division and hatred” can be fuelled in society by “such mindless desecration”.
Blasphemy laws were abolished in England and Wales in 2008 and in Scotland in 2021.
Islamophobia awareness
Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Ali said: “November marks Islamophobia awareness month. Last year, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution condemning the desecration of religious texts, including the Koran, despite opposition from the previous government.
“Acts of such mindless desecration only serve to fuel division and hatred within our society.
“Will the Prime Minister commit to introducing measures to prohibit the desecration of all religious texts and the prophets of the Abrahamic religions?”
Commitment
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer replied in the Commons: “Can I agree with him that desecration is awful and I think should be condemned across the House.
“We are, as I said before, committed to tackling all forms of hatred and division, including Islamophobia, in all of its forms.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
So, a blasphemy Act! Why can’t these religious zealots understand that I am not required to abide by their beliefs or revere their texts. In fact, it is as much my right to question or mock.them (or destroy them if they are my property) as it is their – absolute – right to believe in and advocate for this nonsense. Beware the puritans of the new left!
After centuries of religious overload from all faiths and directions the simple notion of “non belief” remains alien to so many who seldom adhere to the tenets of their own faith but just enjoy imposing rules, regulations and constraints on others. That the UK still tolerates the presence of Bishops in the House of Lords for no reason other than their place in the C of E is a disgrace and no better than the morons that have spent the last 45 yrs reducing Iran to a failed state built on suppression of beliefs and oppression of non compliant groups.
An anti Free Speech idea. I disagree with it.