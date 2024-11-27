MP calls for action to ‘prohibit desecration’ of religious texts and prophets

The UK should introduce measures to “prohibit the desecration” of religious texts and the prophets of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, according to an MP.

Labour’s Tahir Ali (Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley) called for action as he warned “division and hatred” can be fuelled in society by “such mindless desecration”.

Blasphemy laws were abolished in England and Wales in 2008 and in Scotland in 2021.

Islamophobia awareness

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Ali said: “November marks Islamophobia awareness month. Last year, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution condemning the desecration of religious texts, including the Koran, despite opposition from the previous government.

“Acts of such mindless desecration only serve to fuel division and hatred within our society.

“Will the Prime Minister commit to introducing measures to prohibit the desecration of all religious texts and the prophets of the Abrahamic religions?”

Commitment

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer replied in the Commons: “Can I agree with him that desecration is awful and I think should be condemned across the House.

“We are, as I said before, committed to tackling all forms of hatred and division, including Islamophobia, in all of its forms.”

