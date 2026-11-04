MP calls for Green Gen Cymru licence review over farmers’ complaints

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh MP has called for an urgent review of Green Gen Cymru’s electricity transmission licence after farmers alleged that company representatives entered their land without permission and failed to follow basic biosecurity precautions.

David Chadwick, the Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, raised the concerns during Prime Minister’s Questions following a meeting with farmers last Friday.

According to the Welsh Liberal Democrats, farmers reported representatives arriving as early as 4am and wearing dirty wellington boots, raising concerns about the potential spread of livestock diseases between farms.

Green Gen Cymru’s plans for electricity infrastructure across mid and west Wales have prompted opposition from farmers, landowners and campaigners.

Mr Chadwick has previously challenged the company’s treatment of landowners alongside his Liberal Democrat colleague Helen Morgan, the MP for North Shropshire. Both have called for regulatory action, including the possible revocation of its licence.

Mr Chadwick said: “We have repeatedly called for action to be taken against this company, including the revocation of its Ofgem licence, yet we continue to hear deeply troubling accounts from farmers about its behaviour.

“The Government cannot simply continue to ignore these concerns while granting companies sweeping powers over people’s land.”

He added: “Enough is enough. I am calling on the Government to urgently ask Ofgem to review Green Gen Cymru’s conduct and revoke its licence if it is found to have failed to meet the standards expected of an electricity network operator.”

Responding, Francesca Stuttard, head of land at Green Gen Cymru, said: “We take any concerns raised by landowners and farmers seriously and will always investigate them appropriately. While a number of allegations have been made relating to biosecurity, we have not to date been provided with evidence substantiating those claims.”

She said the company’s published biosecurity protocol set out measures to prevent the spread of livestock disease during surveys and access activities, including risk assessments, hygiene requirements and controls tailored to individual sites.

Risks

Landowners were also invited to provide information about particular circumstances and risks before surveys took place, she said.

Ms Stuttard added: “Claims that representatives attended farms at 4am are not reflective of standard survey activity. The only circumstances in which contractors would typically be on site at those times would be for specialist ecological surveys, such as bat surveys, which are carried out at dawn or dusk and would be undertaken in communication with landowners.”

She said recent judicial review proceedings had not found that Green Gen Cymru acted unlawfully and had recognised steps taken to strengthen its policies, procedures and training on survey access, biosecurity and engagement with landowners.

“We remain committed to working constructively with landowners and communities as we develop the infrastructure needed to support Wales’ energy future,” she said.