MP calls for urgent UK action after Welsh activist detained by Israel in Gaza flotilla raid

A Plaid Cymru MP has called on the UK Government to intervene after a woman from Wales was among hundreds of international activists detained by Israeli forces when a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza was intercepted in international waters.

Hannah Schafer, from Cardigan in Ceredigion, is believed to be the only Welsh national on board the flotilla, which organisers say was the largest mission of its kind to challenge Israel’s sea blockade of Gaza.

She was among an estimated 500 people on more than 50 boats that set sail with food, medical supplies and other aid.

Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla around 70 nautical miles from Gaza on Wednesday night.

Activists live-streaming the voyage reported being sprayed with water cannon and dazzled by bright lights before troops boarded their vessels. Shortly after, communications were lost.

‘Deportation’

The Israeli foreign ministry later said those detained were “safe and in good health” and would be transferred to Israel for deportation.

High-profile figures on board included climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, and French MEP Rima Hassan.

Israel has dismissed the mission as a “provocation”, saying other routes are available for aid delivery. It argues the naval blockade is needed to stop weapons reaching Hamas. Critics, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, say it amounts to collective punishment and breaches international law.

Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake, who is also Plaid Cymru’s foreign affairs spokesperson, has written to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper urging her to raise the case directly with Israel.

‘Breach of international law’

In his letter, Mr Lake described the operation as “a flagrant breach of international law” and said Ms Schafer’s family and friends were deeply concerned.

“The flotilla was intercepted in international waters, with the first boats stopped some 70 nautical miles from Gaza,” he wrote. “Israeli forces have been policing this area, but they do not have jurisdiction there.

“I implore you to make representations to your Israeli counterparts regarding this breach of international law and to press for the safe and swift release of my constituent.”

He also questioned Israeli assurances over the welfare of detainees, citing reports that passengers were assaulted with water cannon.

The interception has triggered condemnation from several governments. Turkey described it as an “act of terrorism”, while Pakistan said it violated international law and endangered civilian lives. Colombia also criticised Israel’s actions.

European countries including Italy, France and Poland, which had earlier advised their citizens against joining the flotilla, confirmed they were working with Israel to secure their return.

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, a strong ally of Israel, criticised unions in her country for staging a strike in solidarity with the activists.

‘Illegal siege’

The flotilla’s organisers said their mission was to “break Israel’s illegal siege and end the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people”. Israel has strongly denied accusations of genocide but faces growing criticism over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Since the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, which killed around 1,200 people, Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry.