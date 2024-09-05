MP calls on UK Government to establish devolved assembly in Cornwall

An MP has called on the UK Government to “unleash the Cornish Celtic Tiger” by establishing a Cornish assembly.

Perran Moon, Labour MP for Camborne and Redruth, used his maiden speech in the House of Commons to express his view that Cornwall should have a devolution arrangement similar to that in Wales.

Since its establishment in 1997, the Welsh Parliament has progressively gained more law-making powers and now has jurisdiction over a number of areas including health, education, transport, agriculture, and some taxes.

In their election manifesto, Labour committed to transferring more power away from Westminster with “landmark devolution legislation to take back control”.

Prior to becoming an MP, Mr Moon was a councillor for the Banbury Grimsbury & Hightown ward in Cherwell district council, Oxfordshire.

‘Strong desire’

In his first speech in Parliament, he said: “It was clear on the doorstep over the last two years, there is a strong desire for a non-mayoral model of governance arrangement with Westminster.

“My hope and my focus in coming weeks and months will be on persuading Government that the most appropriate devolution arrangement for Cornwall is an assembly similar to that of our Celtic cousins in Wales.

“So, in terms of economic development, culture and governance, the time has come to throw open the cage door and unleash the Cornish Celtic Tiger.”

Translation

Mr Moon, who explained the Cornish translation of a variety of place names in his constituency, outlined what makes the region distinct.

He said: “Firstly, 10 years ago, Cornwall was granted national minority status under the European Framework Convention for the Protection of national minorities. Our language, our culture, our heritage, as well as our economic potential mark us out on this island.

“Secondly, the positive reaction received by all six Cornish MPs on both sides of this house for making our oaths in Cornish is telling. Almost half of our children and young people consider themselves first and foremost Cornish.

“And finally, on Saturday, my brother Dickon will be made a Bard of the Gorsedh, the highest honour that can be bestowed on a Cornish man or woman.

“This is an honour awarded to people who have given exceptional service to Cornwall by the manifestation of the Celtic spirit or by service to Cornwall. It is these distinct cultural differences that mark us out.”

