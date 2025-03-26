MP calls on Welsh Government to save canal at risk of running dry

Emily Price

A Member of Parliament has written to the Welsh Government calling for ministers to intervene before one of Wales’ most beautiful historic canals runs dry.

The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal was constructed over 220 years ago and meanders through stunning scenery in the Usk Valley and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

Its principal feed of water comes from the Usk River at Brecon with the water then returned to the river once it has travelled along the route.

But new legislation means that the charity responsible for the canal – Canal and River Trust Wales / Glandŵr Cymru – is now required by law to obtain licences to draw water from the Usk.

Integrity

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has granted licences – but they included conditions which limit the amount of water that can be abstracted.

The Welsh Government sponsored body says its priority is to protect the integrity of the River Usk and the Severn Estuary’s Special Areas of Conservation.

Glandŵr Cymru says the limitation in water supply will mean the canal’s locks will quickly become inoperable and closure will be “inevitable”.

There are also concerns about the impact it could have on the canal’s wildlife.

Glandŵr Cymru has made two appeals to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales – but both have been rejected.

Dŵr Cymru has indicated they will supply support water for the canal – but at commercial rates that could reach £1m a year – a figure the charity says it cannot afford.

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick has written to Climate Change Cabinet Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies calling for him to intervene.

‘Concern’

Mr Chadwick wrote: “It is of concern to Glandŵr Cymru with average year of rainfall, the licence conditions are likely to stop the canal’s water supply for several weeks.

“To find a solution, Dŵr Cymru have worked with the Trust and NRW to review options for providing additional water supply. Dŵr Cymru own and manage the Usk Reservoir, which controls the volume of water in the river, and have indicated that additional ‘support water’ could be provided.

“This comes at a cost requiring the Trust to bear an additional payment at a commercial rate who have indicated that the annual cost could be £1m or more. This has led to Glandŵr Cymru facing the choice of paying prohibitive costs for a water supply which has been free of charge for over 200 years, or severely restricting the use of the canal whenever water levels in the Usk fall below the thresholds defined in their new licence.

“As I am sure you will appreciate this could result in a worst-case scenario with the canal could run dry, causing environmental harm and also potentially risking structural failure of the historic canal channel and the assets along its length.”

The Welsh Government says the limits placed on the licences were “in line” with the amounts applied for by the Canal and River Trust.

A spokesperson said: “Protecting and enhancing our environment and natural resources is key to addressing the climate and nature emergencies.”

Petition

It comes after a Senedd petition was launched calling on Welsh ministers to help the charity responsible for the canal come to an affordable solution.

The petition was started by Goetre Councillor Janet Butler and has been signed by over 1,280 people so far including Monmouth MS Peter Fox.

This means it has surpassed the 250 signature requirement for it to be discussed by the Senedd Petitions Committee.

At 10,000 signatures it will be considered for a debate in the Welsh Parliament.

