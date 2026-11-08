MP challenges BBC over plans to axe Welsh football programme

Nation.Cymru staff

Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts has called on the BBC to explain how it will maintain Welsh-language coverage of domestic and grassroots football if Radio Cymru programme Ar y Marc is axed.

The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP said the programme offered younger Welsh speakers a route into Welsh-language broadcasting and gave clubs and communities attention they might otherwise struggle to secure.

Her concerns have been echoed by Caernarfon Town chairman Paul Evans, who questioned the proposed cancellation as Welsh football seeks to grow its domestic leagues.

The planned loss of Ar y Marc and Dros Ginio comes alongside cuts to editorial and research posts at the BBC’s Bangor base and plans to downgrade its studio.

“For years, Ar y Marc has provided coverage that simply cannot be found elsewhere,” Ms Saville Roberts said.

“It shines a spotlight not only on the Cymru Premier, but on clubs, volunteers, and communities across every level of the game in Wales.”

She pointed to the scheduling of domestic fixtures on Friday evenings, asking how supporters would access timely discussion without a dedicated programme.

“It is therefore reasonable to ask where those matches, clubs and communities will be discussed live on national Welsh-language radio if Ar y Marc is no longer part of the schedule,” she said.

“Just as importantly, Ar y Marc reaches audiences that might not otherwise listen to Radio Cymru. For many younger Welsh speakers, football is their entry point to Welsh-language broadcasting.”

Club concerns

Mr Evans said the programme had been a fixture in his household on Saturday mornings for years and had consistently supported Welsh domestic football alongside the national teams.

“As a Welsh speaking club, we know the importance of Ar y Marc to our community,” he said.

“I would expect the BBC to understand the importance of this show, more than any other, to Welsh football supporters.”

The proposed changes come as the Football Association of Wales seeks to develop the domestic game and broaden its appeal.

Financial pressures

Speaking separately on BBC Radio Cymru’s Dros Frecwast, the corporation’s director of Nations Rhuanedd Richards said financial pressures affected every part of the BBC.

“I have never seen such a serious situation for the corporation, and that is after a decade of cuts that have already taken place in real terms,” she said.

Richards said Welsh-language services had been “somewhat protected” compared with other departments, but expressed disappointment at the loss of Radio Cymru programmes.

Ms Saville Roberts raised the cuts during Welsh questions in the House of Commons earlier this week, highlighting £9m of savings at BBC Cymru Wales, including 58 job losses and a reduction of 20 hours of programming.

Protect jobs

She asked Wales Secretary Stephen Kinnock what he was doing to protect jobs and safeguard Welsh media.

Mr Kinnock said: “We are ready to work closely with the Welsh Government to ensure that our broadcasting industry, which we are very proud of, continues to go from strength to strength.”

Ms Saville Roberts also sought assurances that reducing the BBC’s presence in Bangor would not narrow the range of communities reflected in its output.

“With fewer roles in Bangor and a reduced presence in north-west Wales, listeners will want assurances that programming will continue to reflect the diversity of Welsh life and the communities it serves,” she said.