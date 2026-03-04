MP confirms controversial hotel won’t be used for temporary housing

The sudden closure of Llanelli’s Stradey Park Hotel has prompted the local authority to move quickly and end speculation about its future use.

Carmarthenshire County Council said it had received assurances that the building will not be used to house asylum seekers after the four-star hotel shut “with immediate effect” earlier this week.

In a statement issued today (4 March), the council said Llanelli MP Dame Nia Griffith had confirmed following talks with the Home Office that the site is not being considered for any temporary accommodation plans.

The authority also confirmed it has no plans to purchase the property and has not been approached by the Home Office or any other organisation regarding its future use.

Council leader Cllr Linda Evans said the priority was supporting employees affected by the sudden closure.

“It’s extremely disappointing to learn that the owners of the Stradey Park Hotel have decided to close the hotel and in such sudden fashion,” she said.

“Our priority as a county council is the staff of the hotel who are directly affected by this development, and our officers are in direct contact with them to provide employability support during what must be a very difficult and worrying time.”

Local councillors Martyn Palfreman and Edward Skinner also welcomed the confirmation that the building is not being considered for asylum accommodation.

“We are extremely grateful to the county council for putting measures in place to help those staff affected by this sudden announcement,” they said.

“We are also heartened to have received assurance from the UK Government that they will not be using the Stradey Park Hotel to house asylum seekers. This should provide reassurance across the community.”

Asylum seekers

The hotel previously became the focus of national attention in 2023 after the Home Office proposed using it to house up to 240 asylum seekers.

The plans triggered protests and demonstrations outside the building, with police warning at the time of escalating tensions.

Dyfed-Powys Police appealed for calm following incidents including alleged criminal damage and reports of intimidating behaviour by some protesters.

Although Carmarthenshire County Council mounted a legal challenge to block the plans, the action was unsuccessful. However, the Home Office ultimately did not proceed with the proposal and no asylum seekers were placed at the hotel.

The controversy had already led to significant disruption to the business, with almost 100 jobs reportedly lost when the hotel closed ahead of the proposed takeover by Home Office contractor Clearsprings Ready Homes.

More recently, the venue had been seeking to rebuild its position in the local hospitality sector. Only last month the Scarlets rugby team announced the hotel as its official accommodation partner, with plans for matchday hospitality packages and accommodation for club guests.