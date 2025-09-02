MP declares he is Cornish, not English, and urges others to be ‘loud and proud’

Cornish people should be “loud and proud” of their identity, a Labour MP has said, as he told the Commons he is not English.

Perran Moon said he had been “mocked” for describing himself as Cornish, as he spoke during a debate on the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill.

The MP for Camborne and Redruth called on the UK Government to ensure its devolution plans respect the status of Cornwall.

During the Bill’s second reading, he told the Commons: “I’m often asked, even by colleagues in this place, as a Cornishman, do I consider myself English?

“Along with hundreds of thousands of Cornish men and women, I’m often sadly mocked for my reply. So let me be absolutely clear today, I am Cornish, not English.

“Although I freely admit that some of my very best friends are English.

“And to those at home, particularly young people, who have been equally ridiculed, I say to them: be loud and proud.

“It’s OK to consider yourself Cornish and British.”

National minority status

He added: “During the course of this Bill, I will work with the Government to ensure that this Bill is passed that respects Cornish national minority status and delivers an historic devolution arrangement that fulfils our manifesto commitment.

“A devolution arrangement that provides for the economic development support we need to unleash the Cornish Celtic tiger.

“A devolution arrangement that gives us the funding and resources to deal with our crippling housing crisis. A devolution deal that celebrates Cornish national minority status.

“This is a responsibility that weighs not just upon the mind, for us this is not just about functional local government, it goes way, way deeper into our souls.

“A centuries-old desire for increased autonomy and self-governance in our place on this multinational island. I urge ministers, together, let’s grasp this once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

‘Uprising’

Ben Maguire, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall, said Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for housing, could have a “full uprising on her hands” if a Devon and Cornwall mayor is imposed on the region.

He told the Commons: “In my office, I proudly display a famous painting of the Cornish rebellion of 1497, which illustrates the Cornish spirit of fairness, justice and persistence.

“Proud Cornish men and women had taxes imposed upon them by the government in London, and that spirit lives on.

“Given this history and strength of feeling, if the Secretary of State were to impose a mayor of Devon and Cornwall, completely disregarding Cornwall’s national minority status, as well as legal battles, she may well find herself with a full uprising on her hands.”

Mr Maguire called for Cornwall to have a bespoke devolution deal, with decisions regarding his region being made in the area by a Cornish assembly.