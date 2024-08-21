“MP defends decision to introduce means test for winter fuel payments”

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A Welsh Labour MP says more work is needed to identify pensioners in her constituency who will be hit hard by the loss of winter fuel payments.

The new MP for Monmouthshire has called for a push to identify those who aren’t currently claiming their full benefit entitlement ahead of her government’s decision to means test winter fuel payments to only those pensioners receiving pension credit, and some other benefits.

Catherine Fookes, who won the seat from the Conservatives at July’s general election – having highlighted the cost of living as her priority – has however backed the decision by chancellor Rachel Reeves which she blamed on a £22 billion black whole in government finances from the previous Conservative administration.

Difficult decisions

Ms Fookes told BBC Radio Wales: “We’ve got to make some difficult decisions, now the grown ups are back in the room and Labour’s in charge.”

She said it would target support at those pensioners who most need help and claimed some have told her they don’t require the additional payments of between £100 and £300.

“I know people that have said to me that they’ve actually given that money away to charity because they didn’t need it.”

Figures show 20,926 pensioners in Monmouthshire will no longer receive the payments from this autumn, a reduction of 91.92 per cent of those eligible. In most cases support will be limited to couples with an income of less than £332.95 a week, which is £17,313 a year, or £218.15 for single pensioners which is £11,343 over a year.

The energy price cap, that limits what householders pay for each unit of gas and electricity used, is due to be announced this Friday and experts expect it to increase due to increases in wholesale prices paid by suppliers.

The MP added: “It’s important to say we must help those that are not yet on pensions credit, that should be, to get on it.”

Across the UK there are some 800,000 pensioners entitled to pension credit who aren’t receiving the benefit.

Following the interview Ms Fookes said she is “extremely sympathetic” to those who will be impacted by the loss of winter fuel payments and said her office can support those who could be entitled to further help.

She said: “I will be redoubling my efforts to ensure that pensioners who are struggling have access to all the benefits they are entitled to. My office is here to support anyone facing difficulties in Monmouthshire, and I can assist residents with applying for Pension Credit or other benefits they are entitled to. So, if anyone needs help, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].”

The MP also highlighted Monmouthshire council’s partnership with the charity Severn Wye Energy, which provides free advice and support to help people heat and power their home affordably.

People can access the service by calling 0800 1701600. The council’s housing support team can also help households check if they are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to. Residents can call 01633 740730 or email [email protected]

Ms Fookes added: “As I said in my maiden speech, tackling inequality is a top priority for me, and I will work hard to hold the government to account on this.”

Fuel poverty

Conservative councillor for Usk and Llanbadoc, Tony Kear, had written to Ms Fookes following the government’s announcement and asked if it it would “push some vulnerable Monmouthshire pensioners into fuel poverty and force them into a decision about heating or eating.”

Cllr Kear said Ms Fookes has since called him and said: “Catherine Fookes and I agree that with approximately 20,000 pensioners in Monmouthshire affected by this we should work together to identify who will be badly affected.”

The councillor said the MP told him she intendeds to work with the Department of Work and Pensions to identify those who need additional help and he said he is encouraging pensioners in his ward to contact him if they fear they will be badly affected.

He said: “I can help them potentially apply for pensions credit or other appropriate benefits through Monmouthshire County Council.”

