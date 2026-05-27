MP demands action after latest Menai Bridge closure

Nation.Cymru staff

Llinos Medi has demanded urgent action to prevent further disruption after the latest closure of the Menai Suspension Bridge left residents, businesses and visitors facing renewed delays during one of Anglesey’s busiest weeks of the year.

The Ynys Môn MP said repeated closures of the bridge had caused severe disruption for years and called for stronger enforcement of existing restrictions and a long term solution to protect links between the island and mainland Wales.

Her comments came after the bridge closed for a second consecutive day, following another breach of its 7.5 tonne weight restriction.

The closure triggered safety inspections and followed similar incidents on Tuesday, May 26 and on May 20, meaning the bridge has been shut three times in eight days.

The timing has added to frustration, with around 100,000 visitors expected to travel to Anglesey for the Eisteddfod yr Urdd Ynys Môn taking place at Mona Showground.

Ms Medi said: “It is extremely disappointing that the Menai Bridge has had to close for the second consecutive day today due to a failure to comply with the weight limit.

“When taking into account the importance of this week for Ynys Môn with regards to the Eisteddfod yr Urdd taking place at Mona showground, this is an incredibly frustrating situation.”

She said repeated problems with the crossing had continued to affect commuters, businesses and emergency services.

“For several years now, the impact of problems with the bridge on the people of Ynys Môn and North West Wales has been severe, affecting commuters, local businesses and emergency services that depend on a reliable transport network.

“This situation cannot continue. The weight restrictions must be enforced effectively, and it is vital that a clear and sustainable plan is put in place to prevent repeated closures of the bridge.”

The MP added that she would raise the issue with colleagues and Members of the Senedd to push for government action.

The Welsh Government said it would increase the presence of police and traffic officers at the crossing following repeated breaches.

‘Minimise disruption’

A spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance of reliable cross-Strait connectivity and are working with partners to keep routes open and minimise disruption.

“Only vehicles under 7.5 tonnes may use the Menai Bridge, breaches will be referred to the police.

“We will also increase police and Welsh Government Traffic Officer presence to support compliance.”

The government added that improving resilience across the Menai Strait remained a priority as part of wider transport and economic plans.

The Menai Suspension Bridge currently permits only vehicles under 7.5 tonnes and below three metres in height, with larger vehicles required to use the Britannia Bridge.

Organisers of the Urdd Eisteddfod have advised visitors to allow extra travel time and monitor the latest transport updates before travelling.