MP quits to make way for Burnham to return to Parliament and challenge Starmer
Helen Corbett, Press Association Political Correspondent
A former minister has said he will quit as an MP to make way for Andy Burnham to return to Parliament to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership.
Josh Simons, Labour MP for Makerfield, said he was standing down so the Mayor of Greater Manchester can “drive the change our country is crying out for”.
Earlier, Wes Streeting resigned as Health Secretary, saying he had “concluded that it would be dishonourable and unprincipled” to continue in the Cabinet under Sir Keir.
While stopping short of announcing a bid for the top job, Mr Streeting urged Sir Keir to allow the “best possible field of candidates” to run to replace him in Downing Street, suggesting he could be in favour of including Mr Burnham.
In a post on X, Mr Simons said: “It is my unwavering belief that nothing short of urgent, radical, courageous reform will make a difference. That must start with a change in leadership.
“Today, I am putting the people I represent and the country I love first and will be resigning as MP for Makerfield.
“I am standing aside so that Andy Burnham can return to his home, fight to re-enter Parliament, and if elected, drive the change our country is crying out for.”
He added Labour has “one last chance” to deliver and “change a status quo that is not working”. He said: “That is the fight. I believe Andy is the one to lead it.”
Mr Burnham would need the approval of Labour’s National Executive Committee to stand in the seat, having previously been blocked from doing so.
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Absolute madness! Reform are favourites to win the seat because they got 50 per cent of the vote in the council elections. What a shambles the Labour party have become! They are so out of touch! The sooner Wales distances itself from Westminster the better. Andy Burnham is ( or was) the only bit of left in the Labour Party. He is unlikely to win this seat.