MP raises citizenship case of promising young Welsh footballer in Commons

The case of a promising teenage Welsh footballer facing uncertainty over his international future has been raised in the House of Commons, as concerns grow about the impact of nationality rules on young athletes.

Enzo Romano, a 16-year-old born in Cardiff to Italian and Spanish parents, has been left in limbo after his application for British citizenship was refused for a second time by the Home Office.

Without citizenship and a British passport, he is currently ineligible to represent Wales at senior international level under Fifa regulations.

Romano moved to Barcelona at the age of eight after being signed by FC Barcelona’s youth academy and has since developed as a highly regarded prospect.

Despite living in Spain, he has previously represented Wales at youth level and has publicly stated his desire to play for the Welsh men’s national team.

Speaking during Business Questions on Thursday (12 February), Plaid Cymru MP Ann Davies highlighted Romano’s situation, describing him as “a talented young footballer” who had already worn the Welsh shirt at youth level.

Ms Davies told MPs: “He could have chosen Italy or Spain, but he’s chosen Wales, bois, let me tell you.

“But despite his birth certificate proving that he was born in Cardiff, his British citizenship application has been refused for the second time. Without it, of course, he cannot further his football career and play in the World Cup.”

Ms Davies called on the government to allow parliamentary scrutiny of the issue.

“Will the Leader of the House grant a debate to ensure the Home Office cannot unfairly hold back talent like Enzo – and others I’m sure across the UK – who just want to play football for the country that he was born in, and that he obviously loves?” she asked.

Responding, Leader of the House Sir Alan Campbell said he would consider the matter if provided with further details.

“I genuinely wish the young man well,” Sir Alan said.

“Before we get to a debate, should the Honourable Lady raise with me the details of this case, I will take it up with the appropriate department and see if we can get some progress.”

Home Office

Following the exchange, Ms Davies wrote formally to Sir Alan, urging him to raise the case with the Home Office.

In her letter, she said Romano had “dreams of playing for the Men’s National Team” and had already rejected approaches from Spain, Italy and the Dominican Republic in favour of Wales.

“This talented young man has been told that he is ineligible to play for the Welsh Men’s National Team as his request for British citizenship has been denied,” she wrote.

The Home Office said it had agreed to reopen the case “in order to consider whether there is new evidence from the family to present.”

Under the British Nationality Act 1981, a child born in the UK is not automatically entitled to citizenship unless at least one parent is a British citizen or has settled status.

Romano’s father, Antonio Romano, lived and worked in Wales for a decade and believed he qualified for permanent residency. However, it has been reported that the Home Office determined he did not meet salary threshold requirements for the relevant period.

Romano has spoken openly about the emotional toll of the decision. “Just because I moved to Barcelona doesn’t mean I’m not Welsh,” he said.

“The first thing that comes into my mind every time is the dragon on my chest… To think that I can’t represent my country playing football just because of this situation really hurts me.”