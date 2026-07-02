MP raises concerns over early release uncertainty for family of hit-and-run victim

Mark Mansfield

The widow of a Carmarthenshire father killed in a hit-and-run crash has been told she may have to wait until the end of August to find out whether the man responsible for his death could be released from prison earlier than expected.

Ann Davies, the MP for Caerfyrddin, has raised the case in the House of Commons, warning that uncertainty created by the Sentencing Act 2026 is causing further distress for the family of Aaron Jones, who was killed in Llanpumsaint on Christmas Eve 2024.

Mrs Jones recently received a letter from the Ministry of Justice explaining that Daniel Wyke, who was jailed for four-and-a-half years after admitting causing her husband’s death by dangerous driving, could be affected by changes introduced under the new legislation.

A final decision on whether the provisions apply is not expected until the end of August.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Ms Davies asked the Leader of the House whether the Government agreed that the uncertainty was adding to the family’s suffering.

She said: “Two weeks ago, his widow Lisa received a letter from the Ministry of Justice informing her of sentence changes under the Sentencing Act 2026 – but that she’ll have to wait until the end of August to know whether the man who took her husband’s life will be released earlier than expected.

“Does the Leader of the House agree that this uncertainty only brings further distress to victims’ families – and will he grant a debate to call on the Government to ensure the Act is implemented with the required sensitivity, and with the safety and wellbeing of survivors at the forefront?”

Responding, the Leader of the House said he understood the family’s distress and promised to raise the matter with the Ministry of Justice.

He said: “I understand the sensitivity of this and the distress that not only the death of Mr Jones but also what has happened since must bring to the family.

“These are difficult decisions, but I understand the point about assurances as far as they can be given to families. I hope that the Ministry of Justice has heard this and I will raise it directly with them.”

He added that if Ms Davies sought an adjournment debate on the issue, it “would be appropriate”, arguing that support for victims’ families should be “part of every process, not just individual cases”.

Sir Gaerfyrddin Senedd member Nerys Evans said she had also written to the Ministry of Justice seeking assurances that Aaron Jones’ family would be heard as part of any review of the sentence.

She said: “It is essential that the experience, rights and wellbeing of victims and their families remain at the heart of every decision made within the justice system.”

Dangerous driving

Daniel Douglas Wyke, 28, from Carmarthen, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court in March after admitting causing the death of 38-year-old Aaron Jones by dangerous driving.

The court heard Wyke was travelling at 34mph in a 20mph zone when he struck Mr Jones as he walked his dog through Llanpumsaint on the evening of December 23, 2024.

Wyke fled the scene but was identified by police and arrested the following day.

Sentencing him to four-and-a-half years in prison, the judge described his failure to stop as “cruelly inhumane”, saying he had been “more intent on saving his own skin” than helping the victim.

Wyke was also disqualified from driving for eight years and two months.

In a tribute issued after the sentencing, Mr Jones’ family described him as “a remarkable, strong, caring and brilliant man who always led by the best example”, thanking the local community for its support as they tried to rebuild their lives without him.