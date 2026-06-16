MP raises concerns over wind farm proposals near military training area

Mark Mansfield

A Welsh Liberal Democrat MP has secured talks with a UK Government minister after raising concerns in Parliament about the potential impact of proposed wind farm developments on a major military training area.

David Chadwick, the MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, questioned Defence Minister Luke Pollard about Bute Energy’s proposed Garreg Fawr Energy Park near Brecon and Merthyr Cynog and its possible effect on the nearby Sennybridge Training Area.

The intervention follows previous concerns raised by the Ministry of Defence about renewable energy developments in the area.

In correspondence with Mr Chadwick, the MOD said it had concerns about Bute Energy’s Banc y Celyn proposals, located on the opposite side of the Sennybridge Training Area, because of their potential impact on military operations, military flight activity and radar systems.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Chadwick asked what effect the developments could have on the long-term viability of the training area if they were approved.

He also requested a meeting with the minister to discuss the Government’s concerns in greater detail.

Mr Pollard agreed to meet the MP.

The proposed Garreg Fawr Energy Park is one of a number of wind farm developments being promoted by Bute Energy across Wales as part of efforts to increase renewable energy generation.

However, the schemes have attracted opposition from some local residents and campaign groups, who have raised concerns about their impact on the landscape, wildlife and rural communities.

Following the Commons exchange, Mr Chadwick said: “The Welsh Liberal Democrats have been clear that these enormous proposals from Bute Energy are completely inappropriate for our local communities.

“Whether it is the impact on local wildlife, our tourism industry, or strategically important MOD sites, these developments risk causing lasting damage to our countryside.

“The UK Government has already acknowledged concerns about the impact these proposals could have on military operations and radar systems around Sennybridge Training Area. Given the importance of the site, those concerns deserve serious consideration.

“I welcome the Minister’s agreement to meet and discuss these issues further. I will continue to stand up for local residents and ensure that concerns about our environment, rural economy and national security are properly heard.”

Bute Energy was approached for comment.