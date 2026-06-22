MP says Starmer’s Government ‘lost trust of Welsh voters’ as he backs Burnham

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh MP has thrown his support behind Prime Ministerial hopeful Andy Burnham – saying Keir Starmer’s Premiership ‘lost the trust’ of Welsh voters.

Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr MP Steve Witherden acknowledged the successful policies outgoing Prime Minister Starmer introduced – but said there was a need to radically rebalance the economy and show an energy, optimism and radicalism that Starmer’s Government was missing.

Mr Witherden’s constituency includes the Wrexham areas of Cefn, Chirk, the Ceiriog Valley, Esclusham, Johnstown, Pant, Penycae, Penycae and Ruabon South, Plas Madoc, Ponciau and Ruabon.

In a statement reaction to Starmer’s resignation as Prime Minister of the UK this morning he said: “In under two years in office Labour has lifted half a million children out of poverty and delivered the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation.

“It has raised the minimum wage and the National Living Wage, overhauled renters’ rights, launched a state-owned energy developer, removed hereditary peers from the House of Lords and is renationalising rail and steel. There has been much to celebrate.

“We have failed, however, to radically rebalance the economy in favour of the working class, to stand decisively against the genocide in Gaza, or to pursue a foreign policy that reflects the reality of the United States turning its back on the free world.

“We lost the trust of many pensioners, farmers, and disabled people and took for granted those who share our traditional Labour values. We lost the trust of Welsh voters too and paved the way for nationalist parties to hold four fifths of the Senedd.

“The pace of change has been insufficient. Successful government requires relentless energy, optimism, and radicalism. These were not qualities present in Keir Starmer’s leadership.

“I know many constituents will meet another change of Prime Minister with trepidation. The truth is that governing the country is as much about politics as it is about policy.

“Andy Burnham has shown he possesses what Keir Starmer lacked – the ability to inspire hope, create a compelling narrative and overcome political obstacles. Winning in Makerfield as convincingly as he did, Andy has offered a blueprint for the party to replicate up and down the country. In that, he has my support.

“What remains to be seen is whether he can match this with a serious, root-and-branch programme of policy reform to tackle the problems facing the country, while rebuilding trust in a democratic Labour Party that respects dissenting voices.

“Without competence in both politics and in policy, we will remain adrift.”