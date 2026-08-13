MP takes residents’ concerns over asylum accommodation to Home Office

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A local MP is meeting with Home Office officials to raise residents’ concerns about plans to move migrants seeking asylum into a village hall.

Becky Gittins MP is meeting with the Home Office after plans were revealed last week for 13 of the 15 flats and houses in Gronant Institute were to be used to house asylum seekers waiting for their claims to be decided, residents have been anxiously waiting to find out if there will be any consultation or process.

Many have expressed fear that the village is too small and has too few amenities to support a rapidly changing population of migrant families.

Now Labour MP for Clwyd East Becky Gittins is taking their concerns to the Home Office directly.

It is the Home Office’s accommodation partner Clear Springs Ready Homes that has sought to lease the properties from the developer.

As is common with migrant housing schemes, there was no prior public consultation – the Home Office simply notified Flintshire County Council this was happening.

Even local County Councillors did not become aware until late last week.

One resident, Nicola Macauley, said that the redevelopment of the Gronant Institute had been opposed by villagers from the start.

“Our opinions were ignored,” she said. “The developers presented this as an opportunity for young local people to get on the property ladder.

“It is now evident this was only ever about selling out to the highest bidder, the fact this was done with zero consultation of local councillors or residents is only going to fuel the anger of villagers, why has this even been allowed?

“How can this decision be justified when there is clearly not going to be any support for it? Young local people are being forced out of the village due to lack of housing.”

Heard appeals

Ms Gittins says she has heard the appeals of Gronant residents and is meeting with the Home Office to highlight the community’s concerns.

“Over the past few days, I have been working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the planned use of Gronant Institute as asylum accommodation,” she said.

“This is a fast-moving situation, and I felt it was important to seek clarity from those involved before commenting publicly.

“I’ve met with the local authority to discuss the situation and the concerns that have been raised by local residents. I have also been in contact directly with the Home Office to stress the urgency of the matter.

“I have made it clear that I do not believe Gronant Institute is a suitable location for asylum accommodation.

“Gronant is a small community, with limited public transport and limited access from the village on foot to shops and other day-to-day services. There are legitimate concerns about whether this is an appropriate setting for this type of accommodation, both for the local community and for the people being housed there.

“These are the same practical concerns that the vast majority of local residents who have contacted me have raised. I believe those concerns are entirely justified and I share them.

“I support the fair distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, including within Clwyd East. However, any accommodation must be appropriate for its location and provide reasonable access to the services and support people need. In my view, Gronant Institute is not appropriate.

“We must not lose sight of the people involved. Many people seeking asylum are vulnerable and have fled war, persecution and other extremely difficult circumstances. They must be treated with dignity and respect.”

Remain calm

As reports and rumours have swirled around the village however, Ms Gittins asked people to remain calm. One Facebook group set up for residents to share their concerns has had to remove a number of posts that were deemed offensive.

“Local residents have every right to question the suitability of Gronant Institute and make their concerns known. However, threats, intimidation or violence towards those staying there are completely unacceptable and have no place in our community,” she said.

“I am also deeply concerned by attempts from individuals and groups outside the area to exploit genuine local concerns and uncertainty. Their actions do not represent the vast majority of residents who have contacted me, and they must not be allowed to speak for the Gronant community.”

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