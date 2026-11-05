MP urged to reconsider her backing for controversial data centre

Martin Shipton

A campaign group has called on former Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens to withdraw her support for a controversial data centre planned for her constituency.

Ms Stevens, the Labour MP for Cardiff East, is thought to be the first elected politician to back the scheme.

The data centre is one of four in the UK seeking to be powered by what opponents describe as five inefficient, industrial-scale gas turbines. They also describe the turbines as “mammoth polluters with serious health ramifications for the people of east Cardiff”.

In a letter dated November 4 to Nick Richards, who is running the community-led Save Cardiff East campaign opposing the development, Ms Stevens stated: “In recent weeks, I have heard from a number of constituents with their views on both the relocation of the existing Park and Ride facility serving the University Hospital of Wales, located in Pentwyn, and planning proposals to build a data centre facility on the site once it ceases to operate in its current form.

“Dealing firstly with the continued provision of a Park and Ride service, I can confirm that I have written directly to the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (CAVUHB), requesting an update on their progress in sourcing an alternative site, and asking what steps are being taken to guarantee that a replacement facility will be open and fully operational before the current facility closes.

“I have also written to the Leader of Cardiff Council to ask what support the council is providing to Cardiff and Vale University Health Board for them to identify and deliver a suitable replacement park and ride facility.

“Many of those constituents who have written to me are NHS Wales staff who rely on this service to travel to and from work and are naturally concerned about the prospect of the current facility closing before any alternative arrangements are put in place. I have made it clear to CAVUHB that any gap in provision of this service is unacceptable, and I will keep pressing both CAVUHB and Cardiff Council on this until I have a clear timetable for the delivery of its new site.

“Turning now to the proposal to build a data centre at the current Park and Ride site, I should first explain that the decision on whether to grant the planning application lies with Cardiff Council as the local planning authority, or indeed the Welsh Government, should it make the decision to ‘call in’ the application. Any decision to call in the application, and the decision on whether or not to grant or refuse the planning application, is not a decision for me to take.

“While I acknowledge the strength of feeling on this specific application, I understand the case for data centres of this type reflects the evidenced demand for digital infrastructure to support the UK’s growing technology sector and meet the UK Government’s forecasted demand of at least 6GW of AI-capable data centres by 2030.

“Data Centres such as the one proposed here also have the potential to provide significant economic value, both nationally and locally, through the creation of jobs both in the construction and operational phases of the project and wider supply chains.

“There is also the fact that this particular data centre development, if granted planning permission, would contribute to part of the funding needed for the third exit from Llanrumney onto the A48, a local transport project that has been a longstanding and desperately needed improvement for many residents and businesses.

“My current view on the proposal as it currently stands is one of conditional support. Whilst I support the premise of this investment and proposed development, that support is subject to receiving assurances that, by design, the data centre in question does not compromise the resilience of local water supplies and, as demonstrated in the impact assessments carried out to date, minimises ecological and noise impact, both in the development and operational phases of the project.

“I am also firmly of the view that, if permission is granted, this development must not be given preferential treatment in securing an electricity grid connection over critical pre-existing applications by local industry and investors that will also create good and much needed jobs for my constituents in Cardiff East.

“I am also very clear that my conditional support for this development is wholly contingent on the delivery of a suitable replacement Park and Ride facility and ensuring continuity of service for NHS staff and patients who rely on this service to access the University Hospital of Wales.

“It is for Cardiff Council Planning Committee to reach a legal determination based on the available evidence, including representations made by members of the public. Or, if the Welsh Government makes a decision to call in the planning application, for its relevant Minister to decide whether to grant planning permission.

“I recognise that constituents on all sides of this debate want clarity on both matters, and I will remain closely engaged with the relevant stakeholders and update constituents as additional information becomes available.”

Consult

Mr Richards responded: “There is an additional matter regarding this data centre I wish to consult with you.

“The proposed Temporary Energy Centre is set to start operating in July 2028 and last approximately five years, until July 2033, when the site is expected to have its full electricity connection.

“The Environmental Statement says the temporary ancillary Energy Centre will have:

“7 × PGM70 (Taurus 70) gas turbines, each rated at 8.18 MW;

“1 × steam turbine/generator, with the same emissions profile as the PGM70 gas turbine;

“2 × diesel backup generators;

“Maximum generating capacity of 49.9 MW.

“However, because of that 49.9 MW limit, only 6 of the 7 gas turbines will operate at any one time.

“Operating six Taurus 70 gas turbines continuously alongside diesel backup generators will introduce persistent ground-level emissions of nitrogen dioxide, fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds. Over a five-year period, long-term exposure to these emissions is medically linked to systemic respiratory inflammation, worsened asthma and reduced lung development in children, and elevated cardiovascular risks including hypertension and heart disease.

“Furthermore, the continuous, low-frequency acoustic noise and ground vibration inherent to heavy gas turbine machinery are known drivers of severe sleep disturbance, chronic stress and degraded quality of life. Placing a high-emission industrial power generator immediately adjacent to residential homes compromises local air quality and human health, rendering this site entirely unsuitable for the proposed development.

“I am one of your constituents and a resident of Maple Fields; my home is no more than 170 metres from these gas turbines.

“Our neighbourhood, a Cardiff Council initiative, had its final homes completed in June 2026, five months after the planning application was submitted.

“The housing development’s own appointed conveyancers did not discover the data centre development. We still have no answer as to how this could have been missed.

“Now, there are 98 new homes in addition to other houses in the area that are expected to live next to industrial power generation.

Grid connectivity

“Given the apparent lack of urgency for grid connectivity over other pre-existing applications, could I please ask you to consider the health of your constituents in refusing the use of industrial-scale gas turbines.

“The applicant has often mentioned using clean energy fuel cells to power the facility, although they have only suggested this and not submitted it in planning documents.

“To my knowledge this application is the most objected-to in Welsh history. With that in mind, I urge you to have sympathy for the well-being of people you serve in east Cardiff.”