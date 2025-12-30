MP urged to take action over dying children in Gaza

Martin Shipton

Residents of a Welsh city have challenged their MP to do something to prevent the children of Gaza from dying this winter in a man-made humanitarian catastrophe.

People of Cardiff North put up a tent outside the office of local Labour MP Anna McMorrin, and asked her whether she would live in a flooded freezing tent like the children of Gaza are forced to.

Constituents of Anna McMorrin wanted to know why she was not using her position of power in the UK Government to put pressure on the Israeli Government to open the border crossings and let in winter shelters and other essential aid.

The United Nations has stated its personnel have “food, shelter, medical and other essential supplies outside Gaza – enough to reach hundreds of thousands of people facing the harsh winter.

“This aid has been blocked by Israeli authorities since March. Refusing to let it in is a choice – one that deprives people inside Gaza of the means to survive and recover.

“Months of war and displacement forced people in Gaza to live amid collapsing ruins in makeshift shelters or in flimsy tents.

“While Storm Byron that struck Gaza from December 10 was a natural hazard, its consequences are man-made.

“Seventeen buildings are estimated to have collapsed, and more than 42,000 tents or makeshift shelters are estimated to have sustained full or partial damage between 10 and 17 December, affecting at least 235,000 people.

“Harsh winter weather is compounding more than two years of suffering. People of Gaza are surviving in flimsy, waterlogged tents and among ruins.

“There is nothing inevitable about this. Aid supplies are not being allowed in at the scale required.”

Save the Children has stated: “Every single child deserves a warm, safe home. Yet in Gaza, after two years of Israeli bombardment, siege and aid restrictions – and now as tents flood from torrential rain – children are sleeping on the bare ground with no shelter, in flimsy shorts and t-

shirts that are sodden with sewage water.”

‘Powerful’

A spokesperson for the Cardiff North residents involved in the protest said: “Keir Starmer is one of the few friends that Israel now has left around the world. If only Starmer spoke up loudly about the plight of the children of Gaza, the Israeli Government would have to listen.

“The four Cardiff MPs, Anna McMorrin, Jo Stevens, Stephen Doughty and Alex Barros-Curtis all have posts in the UK Government. They are therefore some of the most influential and powerful politicians in the UK. Why are they not calling openly for Keir Starmer to act, as he would have to listen to them?

“The United Nations estimates that 235,000 people in Gaza are living without adequate shelter for the winter, this is about the same as two thirds of the population of Cardiff. Just imagine if that many people in Cardiff were trying to live in damaged houses and broken tents, and the winter shelters they needed were not being allowed into Cardiff.

“Would Anna McMorrin, Jo Stevens, Stephen Doughty and Alex Barros-Curtis be able to live in flooded, freezing tents like the children of Gaza are being forced to by the Israeli Government?

“Our politicians need to find their humanity and act, the children of Gaza have done nothing other than be children.The winter aid these children so desperately need must immediately be allowed across the border. Children will continue to die the longer they are deprived of the aid they need to live.”

Ms McMorrin has been invited to comment.