MP resigns reform whip amid ‘business propriety’ investigation
MP James McMurdock has resigned the Reform UK whip from himself amid questions over “business propriety during the pandemic”.
The party’s chief whip said on Saturday that Mr McMurdock had “removed the party whip” from himself pending the outcome of an investigation.
The Sunday Times published a story on Saturday which alleged two businesses connected to Mr McMurdock took out Covid loans totalling £70,000.
Allegations
Lee Anderson said in a statement on Saturday that the allegations against Mr McMurdock which led to him removing the whip “relate to business propriety during the pandemic and before he became an MP”.
Mr Anderson said that Mr McMurdock has “agreed to co-operate in full with any investigation”.
In a statement published on Reform’s X account on Saturday afternoon, Mr Anderson said: “I have today received a call from James McMurdock who has advised me, as Chief Whip, that he has removed the party whip from himself pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that are likely to be published by a national newspaper.
Pandemic
“The allegations relate to business propriety during the pandemic and before he became an MP,” Mr Anderson said.
Mr McMurdock has represented South Basildon and East Thurrock since last July’s general election.
He won the seat by 98 votes, beating Labour into second place, and taking the seat from the Conservatives.
Reform UK. 5 MPs, then 4, then 5 again, then 4 again plus former gripers coming in from the side. Below that, countless others who turned up briefly and disappeared again for all sorts of reasons. This is what vetting and professionalising looks like. What a pathetic shambles. Election ballots for Reform UK should carry the name Farage (Nigel) in every constituency. Oh, won’t he be too busy to reply to me? No matter. He can’t be bothered with the people of Clacton. If you want to vote for a sick ideology, you only need the one name on there,… Read more »
It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, HO, HO, HO!
Dubious bunch – there’s always something. Who will be next?!
Sing with me everyone…..
“Another one bites the dust…….”
Nige is happy with his MP when he had put the boot in on a woman though.
His vetting is way odd.