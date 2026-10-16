MPs are under more threat than ever, says Farage, five years after Amess murder
Sam Russell, Press Association
On the fifth anniversary of the murder of Sir David Amess yesterday, Nigel Farage has said that MPs are “under more threat than they’ve ever been”.
The Reform UK leader said that a “deep intolerance… has crept into public debate” and he was worried that good people could be put off from going into public service.
Sir David, 69, was stabbed to death by Ali Harbi Ali at a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15, 2021.
Ali, who was convicted in 2022 and given a whole life order for murder and the preparation of terrorist acts, had been referred to the anti-radicalisation scheme Prevent, but his case was closed in 2016.
Mr Farage, speaking on a visit to Chelmsford in Essex on Thursday, said Sir David’s murder five years ago was a “huge shock to everybody, particularly as he was seen as being really across the board a very popular political figure”.
“Not an especially controversial one, incredibly hard-working,” said Mr Farage.
“Been in the house a very large number of years. It was a big shock.”
Asked about the safety of MPs, he said: “Look, I think public figures, I think MPs are under more threat than they’ve ever been and you’re talking to the person that’s been the most threatened of them now for over a decade.
“It is an ugly picture. There’s now a deep intolerance that has crept into public debate, sort of thuggery, intimidation, violence and even terrorism.
“My biggest worry is that you put off good people from going into public service.”
Asked if he feels safe, Mr Farage replied: “I’m not safe.”
He continued: “I haven’t been safe for years.
“And yet every time I’ve asked the state for help, going back a decade, they’ve generally refused.
“There’s a different standard applied to me than to everybody else, that’s the way it is.”
In a statement, the Jo Cox Foundation said that Sir David’s death “serves as a stark reminder of the risks facing those in political life”.
“As we remember Sir David today, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the charity said.
“We also remain steadfast in our mission to confront political violence, abuse, and intimidation, and to build a safer, more respectful democracy – one that restores public trust, fosters better policy, and serves us all.”
Labour MP Jo Cox was stabbed and shot outside a constituency surgery in Birstall near Leeds in 2016, and the Foundation was set up after her death to make meaningful change on issues she was passionate about.
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Farage can take a massive chunk of the blame for this. No one else, Nigel Farage. And he is still leading the charge on hate and intimidation. Putin found a useful idiot in this oik.
And if he feels unsafe, ask the RNLI hero’s. Ask the people that are not white or straight in the UK. Ask the nurses and doctors that save our lives how they feel. Because of people like Nigel Farage.
He was painting targets on charity and support workers recently and Jenrick was advocating murdering people in the channel.
Oh yeah, farage gets his own spread the hate tv channel on GBeebies.
You just about said it all there except to add women in general through ‘free hate speech’ including misogyny alongside racism and psychological child abuse with all of this filth permeating down to our children sniping at their fellow pupils. ‘Save OUR Children’. He has set life back generations. He loves to take credit. Well, depite his hate movement being stuffed with many trusty assistants, HE can take the blame for all of this. Even on the anniversary of the murder of David Amess (and to include Jo Cox here), he insults their families yet again with HE is the… Read more »
Apologies, they are misogynistic to the bone. The councillor projecting his lust for a reform candidate onto his daughter is just sick and farage is protecting him.
Worth pointing out that the man who killed Amess was an Islamist while the trial of the Anne W attacker is obviously uncovering a hard left angle. You have Reform on one side but then you have others such as the Greens spouting hate on the other.
Worth pointing out the people that hounded Jason Arday to death were white?
The public are under more threat from politicians than ever before, they have the ability to wipe us out…that is the truth of it…
Mass Serial Killers on a global scale…
‘Thanks’ almost entirely to him and his hate cult.
Won’t somebody end the brutal violence of Reform representatives being held democratically accountable just like politicians from rival parties?
Farage’s constituency Clacton is next door to Southend
Where David Amess was tragically murdered holding a surgey.
Anna Frith MP took over his seat and she increased the no of surgeries held with very limited basic secruity
Meanwhile Farage hasnt held one despite having a posse of bodyguards
The Boy who Cried Wolf