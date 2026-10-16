MPs are under more threat than ever, says Farage, five years after Amess murder

Sam Russell, Press Association

On the fifth anniversary of the murder of Sir David Amess yesterday, Nigel Farage has said that MPs are “under more threat than they’ve ever been”.

The Reform UK leader said that a “deep intolerance… has crept into public debate” and he was worried that good people could be put off from going into public service.

Sir David, 69, was stabbed to death by Ali Harbi Ali at a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15, 2021.

Ali, who was convicted in 2022 and given a whole life order for murder and the preparation of terrorist acts, had been referred to the anti-radicalisation scheme Prevent, but his case was closed in 2016.

Mr Farage, speaking on a visit to Chelmsford in Essex on Thursday, said Sir David’s murder five years ago was a “huge shock to everybody, particularly as he was seen as being really across the board a very popular political figure”.

“Not an especially controversial one, incredibly hard-working,” said Mr Farage.

“Been in the house a very large number of years. It was a big shock.”

Asked about the safety of MPs, he said: “Look, I think public figures, I think MPs are under more threat than they’ve ever been and you’re talking to the person that’s been the most threatened of them now for over a decade.

“It is an ugly picture. There’s now a deep intolerance that has crept into public debate, sort of thuggery, intimidation, violence and even terrorism.

“My biggest worry is that you put off good people from going into public service.”

Asked if he feels safe, Mr Farage replied: “I’m not safe.”

He continued: “I haven’t been safe for years.

“And yet every time I’ve asked the state for help, going back a decade, they’ve generally refused.

“There’s a different standard applied to me than to everybody else, that’s the way it is.”

In a statement, the Jo Cox Foundation said that Sir David’s death “serves as a stark reminder of the risks facing those in political life”.

“As we remember Sir David today, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the charity said.

“We also remain steadfast in our mission to confront political violence, abuse, and intimidation, and to build a safer, more respectful democracy – one that restores public trust, fosters better policy, and serves us all.”

Labour MP Jo Cox was stabbed and shot outside a constituency surgery in Birstall near Leeds in 2016, and the Foundation was set up after her death to make meaningful change on issues she was passionate about.

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