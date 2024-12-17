MPs call for all former mineworkers to receive extra pension payments

Pit supervisors and women who worked at the UK’s mines should benefit from extra pension payments, MPs have argued.

As part of the Government’s reversal of a “historic injustice”, it was announced in the budget that around 100,000 ex-miners will be paid an average of £29 extra per week.

The pension boost has faced criticism because it only applies to those who were part of the mineworkers’ pension scheme (MPS), and not those signed up to the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme (BCSSS).

Labour MP Graeme Downie said many feel “left behind” by the changes to the MPS, and called on the Government to “correct the injustice”.

“Left behind”

In the Commons, the Dunfermline and Dollar MP said that “women who worked in the canteens and other areas of the miners’ scheme” told him they “feel they’ve been left behind by the changes to the MPS”.

He added: “Can I ask the Secretary of State if he will meet with campaigners in Fife and across Scotland regarding this issue, and if he can ensure he will make progress as quickly as possible to correct the injustice that those people have suffered as well?”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband replied: “I know from my own constituency there is a strong feeling about the BCSSS, that’s why (Sarah Jones) has moved at speed to meet with the trustees.”

During energy security and net zero questions, Labour MP Jacob Collier also raised concerns about “unequal treatment given the similarity between the schemes”.

Equity

The Burton and Uttoxeter MP added: “What steps is the Secretary of State and the minister taking to ensure that these former British Coal employees are treated as equitably as those in the MPS?”

Mr Miliband replied: “The injustice that has been remedied in the MPS needs to be remedied in the BCSSS, and there is also the real need for speed.”

He added that energy minister Sarah Jones is “on the case”.

Labour MP Nick Smith said in his constituency of Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney, 1,600 miners received the biggest number of increased payments from the mineworkers’ pension scheme in Wales.

He added: “All of my uncles on my mum’s side were miners. Desi Winter, who is alive and well will benefit from these MPS changes.

“But now my uncles George and Jackie were pit supervisors, who paid into the separate coal board staff pension scheme, they’ve sadly passed but their colleagues deserve fairness.

“Now since 1994 the government has received £3.1 billion from this scheme, so can the Secretary of State say if he will look again at the staff-side surplus payments to benefit our pensioners?”

Mr Miliband confirmed this is something Ms Jones is looking at.

“Longstanding injustice”

Labour MP Lilian Jones urged the Government to meet with representatives of the BCSSS “as soon as possible to rectify the longstanding injustice, especially given the increasing age and declining health of the beneficiaries”.

Mr Miliband said Ms Jones had been “engaging with the trustees”.

Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick (Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe) asked the Government to explain why members of the BSS will have to “wait longer than many of their former colleagues for justice”.

Mr Miliband replied: “No action was taken on this for a very, very long time, indeed since privatisation. This Government has acted in less than five months, indeed in the budget, that is the difference and I think I’ve made absolutely clear that (Ms Jones) is now turning her excellent attention to the BCSSS.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

