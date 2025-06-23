MPs call for common sense as farmers brace for impact of new bluetongue border rules

MPs on both sides of the England-Wales border have warned that new restrictions on livestock movement will be “catastrophic” for trade that many local farmers rely on.

Helen Morgan and David Chadwick – Liberal Democrat MPs for North Shropshire and Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe – have joined forces to call on the UK and Welsh governments to work together to implement “consistent, common-sense policies that protect the welfare of animals and the livelihood of farmers”.

It comes after the Welsh government announced changes from 1 July that will force any cattle, sheep and goats to test negative for the bluetongue virus before being transported from England into Wales.

This requirement was abruptly brought forward by a Welsh Government statement on Friday. Although the testing regime will now not apply to vaccinated cattle, it still will apply for sheep.

Vaccine

Even fully vaccinated sheep will be blocked from crossing into Wales due to the Welsh Government not accepting the most common type of vaccine.

Farmers will be forced to fork out £70 per test for sheep crossing the border.

This is despite the virus being carried by midges, there being no visible border between England and Wales and hundreds of farms operating across both sides of the border.

Helen and David both raised the issue with the Government in the House of Commons on Thursday and have now written to DEFRA Secretary Steve Reed calling on him to work at pace with the Welsh Government to develop a co-ordinated approach “so that farmers can be given the clarity and consistency they need”.

The MPs warned that the cost of testing “is a devastating burden our local farmers cannot afford to take on at a time they are already under such significant financial pressure”.

They also highlighted concerns that the Animal and Plant Health Agency lacks the capacity to test every animal crossing the border and that livestock markets on both sides of the border including Oswestry, Welshpool, Builth Wells Presteigne and Hereford would suffer as a result.

Cross-border trade

David Chadwick, Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, said: “Thousands of farms along the England-Wales border are reliant on cross-border trade.

“Farmers simply cannot afford the costs this policy will inflict on them.

“They are fed up of being taken for granted by governments in London and Wales.

“It’s time we saw solutions and support from Ministers instead of blow after blow to agricultural businesses.”

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “Farmers in Shropshire are already under intense pressure and now they are being forced to fork out because two Labour Governments are not working together.

“This is the latest in a long list of blows delivered to farmers by Ministers who clearly do not understand how agriculture works.

“Leaders in Westminster and Cardiff must work together to support farmers on both sides of the border and give them the clarity and consistency they need.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

