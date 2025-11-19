MPs must have final say on any changes to assisted dying law, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said MPs must have the final say on any changes to the assisted dying legislation, which is currently being scrutinised by the House of Lords.

His comment came as Conservative former minister Kit Malthouse raised concerns at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions about “technical or procedural manoeuvres” outside the House of Commons being used to prevent a decision being reached.

Sir Keir said: “The Government is neutral on the passage of the Bill.

“It is a matter of conscience, and there are different and respected views across Parliament, and it is for Parliament to decide at the end on any changes in this chamber.

“Scrutiny of the Bill in the Lords is a matter for the Lords, but the Government does have a responsibility to make sure that any legislation which passes through Parliament is workable, is effective and, of course, enforceable.”

Members of the House of Lords have proposed more than 900 amendments to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which will have its second of at least four days of committee stage in the upper chamber on Friday.

Mr Malthouse said: “Many of us are becoming concerned that technical or procedural manoeuvres outside of this House may be used to prevent Parliament reaching a decision on the Terminally Ill Adults Bill.

“Now the Government is neutral on the Bill itself, but I presume it’s not neutral on the issue of democracy or the primacy of this chamber.

“So could the Prime Minister please reassure the House that the decision of elected members and indeed the wishes and hopes of the vast majority of the people we serve will not be frustrated in this way?”

During the first day of committee stage last week, peers heard that the Bill risks running out of time to become law, amid the record high number of suggested changes to the draft legislation.

The more than 900 amendments put forward are believed to be the highest number ever tabled to a piece of backbench legislation.

The Dignity in Dying group, which campaigns in support of a change in the law, has warned “the risk of deliberate time-wasting is clear and profoundly unfair”.

But a number of peers told last Friday’s debate they can only support Bills which are “legislatively fit to be passed”, describing this one as “demonstrably flawed”, amid concerns it does not have enough safeguards to protect the most vulnerable in society.

Actress Sophie Turner waded into the debate this week, warning of the “serious risk” she and others believe the Bill poses to people with eating disorders.

The former Game Of Thrones star, who has spoken previously about her own struggle with an eating disorder, was among a number of signatories to a letter urging urged peers to “pause and ensure that legislation intended to bring compassion to those facing terminal illness does not end the lives of those who could still recover”.

The letter, coordinated by the Eat Breathe Thrive Foundation for Eating Disorders and supported by other organisations including the charity Mind, said: “Amendments may lessen the risk for people with eating disorders but cannot remove it entirely.”

In response to the letter, Lord Charlie Falconer, who is steering the Bill through the Lords, said: “I recognise the concerns around those with anorexia and an assisted death.

“It was fully debated in the Commons and an amendment added there, which I will strengthen by proposing a further amendment which will prevent access to an assisted death to any person who has six months or less to live as a result of not eating or drinking because of a mental disorder.”

The Bill will become law only if both the House of Commons and House of Lords agree on the final drafting of the legislation – with approval needed before spring when the current session of Parliament ends.

If passed, it would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales with fewer than six months to live to apply for an assisted death, subject to approval by two doctors and a panel featuring a social worker, senior legal figure and psychiatrist.