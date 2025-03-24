MPs’ pay to rise by 2.8% to £93,904 in April
MPs’ salaries will rise by 2.8% to £93,904 in the next financial year, Parliament’s expenses watchdog has confirmed.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) said the decision was in line with wider Government pay recommendations for public sector workers.
Consultation
Under the Parliamentary Standards Act, IPSA is required to review MPs’ salaries within the first year of a new parliament, by early July.
The watchdog said it would hold a further consultation on the determination of MPs’ pay for the rest of the current parliamentary term in the coming months.
When was the last time Clark of the Cinque Ports mention the Commonwealth and its contribution over centuries, I do hope he doesn’t sell them all down the river…?
Last November when he gave an emphatic no to Reparations…Billy no mates…
What happen!
When Neil Young gets up on that Glasto stage I just hope any cowardly, scrounging, freeloading Labour Party scoundrels get caught in the spotlight for all to see…