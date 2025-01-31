MPs to consider tighter limits on second jobs outside Westminster

MPs could face a further crackdown on second jobs after the committee in charge of standards in Parliament opened an inquiry into employment outside Westminster.

The Commons Standards Committee announced its inquiry into “outside interests” on Friday, saying it would look at potential changes to the rules governing second jobs.

The inquiry is expected to include consideration of “proposals for a qualified prohibition on outside interests”, which could mean some MPs having to give up jobs outside Westminster.

Since coming to power, Labour has signalled its willingness to tighten the rules on second jobs following concern during the last Parliament over the number of MPs splitting their time between Westminster and other employment.

‘Loophole’

In its first weeks in office, the Government banned MPs from advising employers on public policy or how Parliament works, closing what it described as a “loophole” in the previous rules.

But Commons Leader Lucy Powell has indicated that the Government could go further and currently chairs a Modernisation Committee that has made overhauling the rules on second jobs part of its remit.

Ms Powell said she welcomed the Standards Committee’s decision to launch an inquiry, adding: “The Government tightened the rules on outside employment for MPs in our first days in office, but we have a manifesto commitment to go further.”

She said: “I’m clear that an MP’s priority must be, first and foremost, to serve their constituents. We must all meet very high expectations that we are focused on our roles as MPs.

“Trust in politics has been damaged over recent years and it is in all our interests to close the gap between the public and politicians.”

Any recommendations put forward by the committee will have to be approved by MPs before they become part of the Commons’ rules.

TV presenters

One area that has sparked concern in recent years is the number of MPs working as TV presenters during the last Parliament, although the Government has so far resisted calls to restrict the participation of MPs in the media.

Several Conservative MPs also worked as regular presenters on GB News, often receiving significant payments on top of their parliamentary salaries while others, including now Foreign Secretary David Lammy, presented shows on LBC radio.

In the current Parliament, Reform UK MPs Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson host regular GB News shows, while several others have already listed payments for TV appearances and newspaper articles in their registers of interests.

Several MPs continue to work as either medical practitioners or lawyers in order to maintain their professional qualifications, while others act as company directors or advisors.

