MPs’ TV appearances in the spotlight in bid to drive up Commons standards

Rules on bullying and on MPs presenting TV shows are set to come under the microscope as a Commons committee looks at how to modernise Parliament.

Overhauling standards was at the top of a list of priorities published by the new Commons Modernisation Committee on Thursday after the last Parliament saw 16 MPs suspended for at least one day – more than in the previous five Parliaments combined.

In a note setting out its priorities on Thursday, the committee said: “Members across the House will know that the events of recent years and the misconduct of individual members has eroded public trust and confidence in this institution.

“It is incumbent on all of us to embody the high standards that the public expect of us and we must all act to change and improve the reputation of this place.”

Bullying

As well as looking at potential changes to Parliament’s culture that would “address cultural issues of bullying and harassment and sexual harassment”, MPs’ second jobs in the media are likely to be a major focus for the committee.

Its note said the committee “should consider what advantages, if any, outside paid engagements such as media appearances, journalism and speeches furnish to the public, versus the potential conflicts of interest and attention that arise from such paid endeavours”.

The new Government has already approved a crackdown on second jobs, with MPs tightening the rules to ban their colleagues from providing paid advice on policy or how Parliament works.

But it has so far resisted calls to restrict MPs’ participation in the media, sparked by controversy over presenting jobs given to some serving MPs in the last Parliament.

Several Conservative MPs also worked as regular presenters on GB News, often receiving significant payments on top of their parliamentary salaries, while others including now Foreign Secretary David Lammy presented shows on LBC radio.

In the current Parliament, Reform UK MPs Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson host regular GB News shows, while several others have already listed payments for TV appearances and newspaper articles in their registers of interests.

Accessible

Other priorities include a “renewed emphasis on scrutiny of Government legislation” and making the Commons more accessible.

Committee chairwoman and Commons leader Lucy Powell said: “It is a great privilege to serve constituents as a Member of Parliament, but this privilege requires us to embody the very highest standards.

“As we turn the page in this Parliament following the events of the last, the Modernisation Committee will find ways to do things better.

“Building consensus for reforms, we’ll set out to drive up standards, improve the culture and working practices and reform procedures to make the House of Commons more open and accessible to people from all walks of life.”

The 14-strong committee includes nine Labour MPs, three Conservatives and two Liberal Democrats.

