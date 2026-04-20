MPs urge UK and Welsh Governments to act on industrial pollution legacy

MPs have urged the UK and Welsh Governments to work more closely together to address the long-term environmental impact of Wales’ industrial past.

In a letter to the Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, the Welsh Affairs Committee welcomed recent UK Government funding to improve coal tip safety, but warned that progress in tackling other issues, including contaminated land and metal mine pollution, remains too slow.

The Committee said communities across Wales are still living with the legacy of heavy industry decades after coal, steel, chemical and mining operations declined.

More than 2,500 coal tips, over 1,300 abandoned metal mines and thousands of contaminated land sites continue to pose environmental and safety challenges, MPs said.

The letter forms part of the Committee’s ongoing inquiry into the environmental and economic legacy of industrialisation in Wales. Evidence has been taken from environmental groups, local authorities, regeneration experts and both governments.

MPs said coordinated action is needed to address ongoing risks, particularly in relation to polluted land and waterways affected by historic mining activity.

They also called for a long-term strategy to develop skills and training in former industrial communities, arguing that local people should be supported to access jobs linked to environmental remediation and emerging industries.

The Committee has asked the UK Government to respond to its concerns by June 20.

Ruth Jones, Chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee, said many communities that once powered the UK’s industrial economy are still dealing with its consequences.

“Our former industrial communities played a pivotal role shaping the country we have today,” she said.

“However, many of the communities that were once powered by heavy industries are left to shoulder the environmental and economic legacy of that era.

“Although welcome progress has been made to address coal tips safety, the evidence presented to us makes clear that, without sustained and coordinated action from both Governments, former industrial communities will continue to face long-term problems.”

Contaminated land

She added that more must be done to ensure communities benefit from new opportunities.

“There’s also more that needs to be done to support and equip former industrial communities with the technical skills and opportunities they need to thrive individually and to manage their local environment.

“We are calling for both Governments to work together to have a plan to ensure long-term success. This must address the challenges with metal mine pollution and contaminated land, as well as support communities to access the skills, jobs and opportunities they need.”