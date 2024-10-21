MPs urged to back major overhaul of workers’ rights

Unions are urging MPs of all parties to support new legislation aimed at the biggest overhaul of workers’ rights in a generation.

Ahead of the second reading of the Employment Rights Bill in Parliament on Monday, the TUC said millions of workers would benefit from measures including sick pay from the first day of illness rather than having to wait until the fourth day.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak called on MPs to be “on the right side of history”.

‘Life changing’

He told the PA news agency that the Bill was “life-changing” for millions of workers, and would also benefit employers.

“The vast majority of employers don’t use exploitative zero hours contracts or have fire and rehire policies.

“We urge MPs from all parties to support this bill and to be on the right side of history. It’s time to turn the page on the low-pay, low-rights and low-productivity economy of the last 14 years.

“Driving up employment standards is good for workers and good for business. It will allow people more control and predictability over their working lives and stop decent employers from being undercut by the bad.”

‘Engaging’

Mr Nowak said it would be “disingenuous” to say the measures were being rushed through, stressing that the Government has been engaging with business as well as unions.

He said Conservatives had voted against the introduction of the minimum wage in 1998 but it was now regarded as one of the great policy successes of recent times.

“I hope today MPs across the political spectrum recognise that a vote for the Bill is a vote in the best interests of working people,” he added.

“We have too many people in jobs that offer them little or no security. It is vital Parliament improves the quality of employment in this country.”

The TUC estimated that under the Bill more than seven million workers will become eligible for sick pay from their first day of sickness instead of having to wait until their fourth day of illness and eight million workers will get day one protection from unfair dismissal.

It added that one million workers on zero-hours contracts will get the right to a contract that reflects their normal hours based on a 12-week reference period.

