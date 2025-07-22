MPs warn of ‘democratic crisis’ and call for overhaul of political education

MPs have warned of a “crisis in our democratic system” if the UK Government does not address pressures on those who organise and oversee elections.

The report also raised concerns about low voter turnout and “increasing disengagement” of young people in elections and politics in general as it called for a “complete overhaul” of political education.

The inquiry concluded that the 2024 general election was run well but stressed the “fabric may not hold” if a future election result is close as the system comes under increasing stress.

Complacent

Simon Hoare, chairman of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said: “The 2024 general election was a success but we must not be complacent.

“I am extremely grateful for all the dedication and hard work carried out by the electoral staff, administrators, civil servants and ministers. The work they do is vital for upholding our democratic system.

“With that being said, our electoral system is at risk of no longer being able to cope as those running our elections are asked to do more and more.

“The Government must face up to these issues and ensure we continue to have successful elections in the future.

“If it does not, the price will be a crisis in our democratic system and that must be avoided.”

Voting age

The findings of an inquiry have been published soon after the Government announced a plan to lower the voting age to 16 in time for the next general election.

The Government also recently announced it would attempt to ease the burden on election workers by extending certain deadlines, a move the committee said it supports.

But the MPs urged the Government to go further to alleviate challenges on the system and administrators.

Highlighting a series of pressures, the committee said the “complex state” of electoral law and an increased workload for electoral administrators are key factors.

“Anxieties” were raised about recruiting and retaining electoral staff, securing suitable locations for polling stations and counts, and the implementation of new requirements and technologies.

The report also said there is a dependence on an “increasingly small number of external suppliers” that can cover outsourced elements of the process, amid concerns about general funding and resourcing of elections.

Simplification

The report identified a “clear consensus” in evidence on the “necessity and benefits” of simplification and consolidation of electoral law, but expressed concern that the Government does not share this view.

It added that while it acknowledges the Government’s warning that the process would take a long time, “this only strengthens the case for putting the process in motion”.

Low participation is described as a significant concern, with turnout falling to 60% of the adult population in 2024, compared to 67.5% in 2019.

This represents the second lowest turnout for a general election since the introduction of universal suffrage. The turnout fell to a lowest level of 59.4% of the voter population in 2001.

There has also been a decline in voter registrations, which the committee said risks “undermining the authority and legitimacy of government in the UK”.

Chief executive of the Electoral Commission, Vijay Rangarajan, told the Committee: “About half of young people are not on the register and do not think it is important to be on the register. They do not think that engaging in politics is important.”

The report added: “Reversing the decline is a task for the whole of government, Parliament and the wider political system.

“We agree with the Electoral Commission that a key place to start addressing the decline is with political education.

“This will be all the more necessary if the Government lower the UK voting age to 16-years-old.”

The Government has been approached for comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

