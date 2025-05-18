MPs warn ‘secretive’ approach may have harmed EU ‘reset’ efforts
The UK Government’s “secretive” approach to negotiations with the EU may have harmed efforts to “reset” relations with the bloc, a cross-party group of MPs has warned.
In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said public support for closer relations with Europe meant the Government had space to be “bold in its offer to the EU” in order to “maximise benefits” from the negotiations.
But they warned that attempts to reset relations with Brussels were being hampered by a “perceived absence of a strategic vision” and a lack of interest from EU member states.
The letter comes as Sir Keir prepares to host the first UK-EU summit on Monday, where he hopes to make significant progress on his policy of a “reset”.
Since coming to power last year, the Prime Minister has sought to avoid what he described as “megaphone diplomacy” with the EU, with ministers insisting they would not provide a “running commentary” on negotiations to improve relations with the bloc.
‘Pitch’
But the Foreign Affairs Committee suggested the lack of a “pitch” or “compelling political narrative” had left those outside Westminster “unclear” about British policy and unconvinced of the “strategic importance” of making the reset a success.
The committee said: “We are concerned that such a piecemeal and secretive approach to these EU negotiations not only complicates public and parliamentary scrutiny of the reset, but could also negatively affect the impact, stability and durability of its outcome.”
Urging the Government to be bolder, committee chairwoman Dame Emily Thornberry said: “We should be clear about what it is that we want and act with a little less caution and a lot more confidence. If we do this, there is every reason to believe the EU will respond positively.”
‘Step forwards’
Ahead of Monday’s summit, Sir Keir said the meeting would be “another step forwards”, providing “yet more benefits for the United Kingdom”.
And in an interview with The Times he gave his clearest signal yet that he would be open to a youth mobility scheme with the EU, saying such a deal “is not freedom of movement”.
The EU has pushed for a youth mobility scheme, similar to existing arrangements between the UK and countries including Australia and Canada, and the concession could be used to secure British access to a major European defence fund.
Although the Government appears to be coming round to the idea, ministers have previously insisted that there are “no plans” for such an arrangement – comments the Foreign Affairs Committee suggested the country had “lost the UK goodwill on the EU side”.
Dame Emily added that her cross-party committee would support a youth mobility scheme, saying it “could deliver opportunity for young people across Europe”.
Starmer has been trying to reverse Brexit since the 2016 vote and he’s still at it. It makes no odds whether you’re in favour of Brexit or not:I voted to remain as it goes. The Brexit vote drew a huge turnout and produced a clear answer to a very simple question. Anyone who thinks that should just be reversed because they don’t like it has no right to call themselves democrat. Starmer is not a democrat: he’s an ideologue, possibly the most cynical and duplicitous human ever to soil politics, and that’s saying something!
The very simple question was about sending MEPs to Brussels. It didn’t ask about the future nature of the relationship beyond that very simple point.
We all know what Starmer’s up to: all this is designed to achieve one goal only: the no-mandate reversal of a major democratic vote.
If we’re inching towards a Swiss model that’s good news and isn’t a reversal because Switzerland isn’t a member. Presumably you don’t argue that the recent US trade deal is a slippery slope to becoming the 51st state. Because that’s what the the betrayal brigade sound like.
I’m categorically not a fan of the Starmer government, which appears to me have performed with quite a remarkable degree of serial ineptitudes across its first year of office.
But your assertion that Starmer is ‘possibly the most cynical and duplicitous human ever to soil politics’ strikes me as quite incredible in the context of the very recent record of Johnson and Truss, and some of the benighted specimens who held office in their governments.
With respect, this is simply not true. The Monday agreement/heads of terms will be about moving closer towards a Canadian style arrangement with the EU, but still further away, and unfortunately for us, on much worse terms – as Boris negotiated such a terrible deal first time around. I spend much time in Europe and I can assure you there is absolutely no appetite for reacension. Brexit won’t be reversed anytime soon no matter how popular that becomes in the UK, and I’m sure labour/starmer knows this
I hope you’re right Peter but Starmer (as always) has an agenda here and, as always, it has nothing to do with what the electorate want.
Such polling evidence as there is now consistently suggests that a majority of voters across the UK have experienced ‘buyer’s remorse’ over Brexit, with the consequence that, if the vote were to be run again, ‘remain’ would come out as the preferred option. But nevertheless I agree with Peter: I reckon that this government won’t go anywhere near even hinting at the notion that they might be considering any option of ‘rejoining’ – even in a very limited way. For the reason that he cites, and for other solid ones too that I can see. And I think that’s both… Read more »
So campaign for another referendum and reverse Brexit democratically. Starmer campaigned heavily to just ignore the vote and reverse it. Remoaners (not remainers) are like spoilt children who didn’t get their way, and Starmer’ the spoiltest of them all.
Have as many referendums as you like. But it’s really not the UKs prerogative to decide whether it can reverse Brexit. You need all member states to agree for accession talks to begin. As a prominent MEP once told me, the UK will now face the ‘slovenia question’. You gave slovenia lots of trouble when exiting, they will remember this, you will create lots of problems if you rejoined, and ultimately it’s of very little benefit to them if UK is in or out, as there is very little trade between the two nations, and the current situation suits and… Read more »
You won get over it. Now name me one brexit benefit.
There was nothing in the referendum about leaving the single market or customs union. Even Farage himself said that ‘we could like Norway’.
Yet as soon as the referendum went their its been ‘Support a hard Brexit or your a remoaner’.
Being sovereign does not mean cutting off ties with your neighbours. Does anyone seriously think that Norway or Switzerland are not sovereign countries?
In fairness, the EC itself often adopts this approach and are they are probably insisting the UK doesn’t go public. They are also notoriously tough negotiators and it’s not surprising the UK side would keep their cards close to their chest until all is agreed, especially as the commission holds the upper hand in all if this. In any case, labour seems to have lost its ability to make positive arguments for the things in which it believes. They are too scared about talking through complex arguments with their voters. It’s not easy but it’s the only way they can… Read more »
I’m not advocating another referendum Peter. I’m observing Starmer trying to slither his way closer.
Listened to Nick Thomas Symonds interview with Trevor Phillips this morning in his role of negotiation ambassador with the EU, well, talk about secrecy (as mentioned in the article), Symonds talked a lot but still managed to say nothing and no, I wouldn’t expect to hear all the minute details but, it was full of stuff along the lines of “I would like to see/have” but there didn’t seem to be much sense of meeting up with reality. Still running scared of the leave voters & right wing media I suppose. What certainly came across was ensuring he stuck to… Read more »
The EU will absolutely not do what it’s told: the whole structure is based on authoritarianism, and Starmer couldn’t negotiate his way out of a wet paper bag. Also, ‘running scared of the leave voters’ is as it should be: they won the vote after all. As I have said, I voted to remain and may well do so again, but it would need to be done by democratic means, not just a function of remoaners’ petulant insistence on getting their own way.
That was 9 years ago. A vote isn’t for life because if it was the 1975 result (a proper supermajority) to remain in the common market would’ve carried some weight.
So campaign for another referendum if you feel strongly about it. Do what you like, but do it democratically.
Why does it take another referendum to do what was always possible under the last? The question only asked about EU membership. I assume you read it.
I agree “the EU will absolutely not do as it’s told”, what I inferred was that during Nick Symonds Thomas interview he gave that impression, where the UK government only had to turn up to get it’s demands met, we all know that the EU will have it’s own demands before any deal can take place. As for ” running scared of the leave voters” well, considering the utter chaos & financial mess they have inflicted on the country since the vote the Labour party does seem to spend a lot of It’s time appeasing them instead of shouting it… Read more »
Join should be the only approach now. Not rejoin, brexit ship has sailed, hit the iceberg and taken the UK to the bottom.
No other way now. US is a hostile abusive partner, sod farage and let him stew in his mess and get cosy with the EU.