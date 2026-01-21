MPs warn WRU over plans to cut regional side

The Welsh Rugby Union has been warned it risks alienating supporters and undermining the future of the sport by MPs on the Welsh Affairs Committee.

They voiced strong criticism of its handling of proposed structural changes to professional rugby at a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement following a committee session at Westminster, MPs said there was a “clear disconnect” between the Welsh Rugby Union and its supporters, particularly over plans that could see one of Wales’ four professional men’s teams cut.

“By going down the path of losing a professional team, the WRU risks throwing the baby out with the bath water and alienating supporters,” the committee said.

While acknowledging that WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood and chief executive Abi Tierney understood the financial and sporting pressures facing the game, MPs said the scale of opposition from fans showed “there is more to do” to reach a sustainable solution.

The committee urged the WRU to improve communication and clearly set out a long-term vision for Welsh rugby, from grassroots to elite level, warning that supporters must be taken with them if reforms are to succeed.

The comments come amid mounting turmoil in the professional game following proposals by the WRU to reduce the number of professional men’s regions from four to three.

Welsh rugby was plunged into fresh crisis this week after it emerged that Ospreys owners Y11 Sports & Media were the preferred bidders in a deal to purchase Cardiff Rugby from the WRU.

The move would potentially see two professional sides merged in the capital, raising fears for jobs and the long-term future of the Ospreys.

Opposition

The WRU’s four current professional regions are Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets. Any reduction in numbers has been met with widespread opposition from supporters’ groups across Wales.

Although WRU leaders attended the Welsh Affairs Committee session on Wednesday, they were not questioned about developments surrounding the potential Cardiff sale.

Concerns have also been voiced by players. Current Ospreys squad members, including Wales captains Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake, said in a joint statement that they had been “kept in the dark” about the region’s future.

Ospreys head coach Mark Jones confirmed that players, coaches and staff were informed this week of their owners’ interest in Cardiff, describing a meeting marked by “frustration, confusion and fear”.

“If you don’t know what’s going on, it can create a lot of anxiety,” he said, adding that further information would be shared with the squad in due course.