‘Mr rice guy’: Man jailed after hidden drug phone found in bowl of rice

A south Wales man, who claimed a drug phone hidden in a bowl of rice was drying out for someone who had dropped it in a puddle, has been jailed.

This was one of a catalogue of excuses 28-year-old Ahmed Mohamed of Cardiff gave officers while being questioned in police custody.

He was linked as the owner of a mobile phone which officers were able to prove was used together with a known drug phone.

He was arrested by officers on November 24, 2025, in the street outside his apartment in The Boulevard.

Officers were preparing to execute a search warrant as he pulled up in his rented car, and he was arrested on the spot.

During a search of his car and his apartment, officers found crack cocaine, cocaine, digital scales, a money counting machine and a knife in a sheath. While searching him officers found crack cocaine hidden in his underpants.

When questioned in custody, Ahmed denied being a drug dealer. He told officers a drug phone found by police in his apartment was being held for a drug dealer who had dropped it in a puddle outside his house and forgotten to collect it.

He said he offered to keep it in a bag of rice to dry it out.

He also claimed drugs found – potentially worth more than £3k were for self-use, and that he kept drugs in his pants so he wouldn’t lose them.

A money counting machine seized from his flat was supposedly for use in a music video.

But detectives from the Cardiff and Vale Organised Crime Unit built a strong case which resulted him pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and cocaine.

He also plead guilty to possessing with intent to supply crack cocaine and cocaine, acquiring criminal property – namely money, possessing a knife in a public place, and driving while disqualified.

On Friday, January 30, he appeared to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court and was jailed for 52 months.

Detective Constable Adam Fenlon, said: “He tried every excuse to deny he was a drug dealer but in the end the evidence mounted-up and he had no other viable option but to plead guilty.

“His arrest was the culmination of some excellent phone forensic work which allowed us to link him directly to a drug phone we were investigating.

“Our team is committed to putting drug dealers out of business and into jail and this work will continue.”