MS at centre of defection storm ‘to correct his CV’

Martin Shipton

A Senedd Member who was kicked out of the Conservative group after refusing to give an undertaking that he would not defect to Reform UK has changed his CV after acknowledging that it contained an inaccuracy.

James Evans, who represents Brecon and Radnorshire, is waiting to see whether Reform will accept him as a member and install him as the party’s number one candidate in the new super-constituency of Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd.

His position in “political purgatory”, currently sitting as an Independent MS, has led to much local speculation about his future, especially within the Conservative and Reform parties.

Among the individuals we have spoken to is Gwilym Williams, a former chairman of Brecon and Radnor Conservative Association who is also a former Powys county councillor.

Mr Williams told Nation.Cymru: “In the run-up to the 2017 council elections, James Evans, who was a member of the Conservative Party, approached me saying he would like to become a councillor. I was able to get him nominated for what was a safe Conservative seat and he got elected.

“A couple of years or so later he went for a job as a policy officer with the Country Landowners’ Association. He got the job but shortly afterwards left because it was a politically restricted post. People doing that kind of job have to deal with politicians from all parties and it is not appropriate for the post holder to be closely associated with one party in particular.”

Mr Williams said he was aware of local politicians raising the issue at the time, and that Mr Evans did not last long in the job with the CLA.

Subsequently, Mr Evans was elected to the Senedd at the 2021 election, winning the seat that had previously been held by Liberal Democrat MS Kirsty Williams, who had latterly been Education Minister in the Welsh Government.

Gwilym Williams, who himself left the Conservative Party and is now a member of Reform UK, said: “So far as I am concerned, James Evans is the most untrustworthy politician I have come across. He told Andrew RT Davies that he was supporting him as the leader of the Welsh Conservatives at the Senedd, and then stabbed him in the back and supported Darren Millar. Then he stabbed Darren Millar in the back and is now trying to join Reform. In my view, he shouldn’t be allowed to do so.”

Mr Evans’ LinkedIn CV, which had not been changed at 7.20pm on January 26, states that he worked for the CLA from November 2020 until May 2021.

‘Inaccurate’

Mr Evans sent us a statement in response which said: “The claims made by Mr Williams are inaccurate.

“The CLA was fully aware that I was a councillor at the time I applied for and took up the role. I was a serving member of the Powys County Council cabinet at that point, and my political position was known and transparent.

“Regarding the dates on my LinkedIn profile, I acknowledge that they are wrong. Thank you for notifying me, I will amend them accordingly. For clarity, shortly before the Senedd election [in 2021] it was agreed between myself and the CLA Wales Director at the time that I would stand down due to the clear conflict of interest arising from my candidacy. This was a mutual and responsible decision, not for the reasons suggested.

“The comments regarding my relationship with Andrew RT Davies are also incorrect. Andrew and I are on good terms, and he has been very supportive to me and my family over the past week.

“The remaining remarks are Mr Williams’ personal opinions rather than statements of fact. As someone who has, in the past, gone after people personally, I believe that says more about him than it does about me.”