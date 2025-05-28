MS at centre of expenses probe pays money back

Emily Price

A Tory MS who was being investigated for false expenses claims, has paid money back to the Senedd Commission.

In May last year, South Wales Police launched an investigation into South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones following allegations that she had made false expenses claims.

The complaint had been referred to the force by the Senedd’s standards commissioner Douglas Bain.

WhatsApp discussions about petrol and milage between Ms Jones and her staff were later leaked to the Welsh media.

She was asked to step back from the Welsh Conservative shadow cabinet while the investigation was ongoing.

‘No evidence’

South Wales Police concluded its probe in December saying “no evidence” of fraudulent activity had been found.

Ms Jones said the past few months had been “far from ideal but I have been given strength by the fact of my innocence and from the volume of support that I have received”.

The Senedd’s standards watchdog later resumed his own inquiries which we understand have included interviewing some of the Tory MS’s former staff.

Welsh Conservative sources pointed Nation.Cymru to a Senedd expenses claim which appear to show that Ms Jones paid back money to the Welsh Parliament in October last year when police were still carrying out enquiries.

The claim – worth £127.80 – was labelled by Ms Jones as a”mileage refund” for the period 19 Sept – 13 Dec 23.

Repaid

Senedd Commission rules state that if the Commission or a Senedd Member identifies an issue with an expenses claim – there may be a request to reimburse the cash.

This can be instigated by the Commission or the Member themselves.

Where that happens, the Senedd reports the repaid amount as part of the published expenses, so that there is transparency in relation to claims made and received by MSs.

It is unclear whether the Commission or Ms Jones herself instigated the refund.

We asked Laura Anne Jones what prompted her to pay back mileage money to the Commission a year after she had claimed it.

She did not respond.

