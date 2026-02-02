MS calls for accident study following fatal crash on the A55

An MS has called for a review and a clear plan to manage road accidents on the A55 following last week’ fatal crash, in which an adored mum and gran died following a collision near the Conwy Tunnel.

Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders has expressed concerns about the frequency of accidents on the stretch.

She wants the Welsh Government to investigate the number of accidents happening on the expressway.

Mrs Finch-Saunders said her “thoughts and prayers” were with the family of Anglesey mother and grandmother Jennifer Anne Brown, who died in last week’s tragic collision on the A55, involving a lorry and car.

She added: “There are too many accidents on the A55. I want to see a plan to find out why there are so many, to bring in road measures that will reduce the number of accidents,” she said. “But also, when there is an accident, what plans are in place? Because we’ve written to the cabinet secretary to ask him.”

As well as reducing the number of tragedies, the MS said frequent hold-ups on the A55 were bad for the area. “The number of accidents on the A55 that frustrates our visitors, our motorists, our haulers, our residents, our businesses… Our residents and motorists are absolutely fed up, with no solution forthcoming following the many, frequent accidents that are taking place.

“It’s bad for business, it’s bad for our motorists generally, and it’s certainly not a good impression for visitors to see. The cabinet secretary needs to address the problem. We have gridlocks up the Sychnant Pass.

“They don’t have a well-documented plan for what to do in the situation of a problem within the Conwy tunnel. It just ends up with motorists waiting hours and stuck in massive lanes of traffic. It’s just not good enough.” She added: “Ken Skates, the secretary for transport, needs to come forward and do something.”

Review

In response, the Welsh Government said a review of the A55 is already underway. Ken Skates, cabinet secretary for transport and North Wales, said: “Our thoughts are with all those involved in (the) major incident on the A55. Currently, it is too early to know the cause, and as with all incidents like this, there will be a full investigation.

“There is a study into A55 resilience currently underway, which is considering the normal operation of the road, as well as the frequency and effect of major incidents.”