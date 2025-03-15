MS calls for action over home insulation scandal

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

An MS is seeking answers over a “lack of progress” for residents impacted by the Arbed home insulation scandal.

The project had involved installing external wall insulation (EWI) in four Arfon communities.

The Welsh Government-funded initiative had hit the headlines after it was reported that issues including damp and mould had arisen.

Senedd Member Siân Gwenllian said since 2017 residents had reported problems such as cracks, peeling, and water damage and many had been unable to claim repairs.

Assessments

She had urged the Welsh Government to intervene leading to an agreement in March, 2024 with Minister Julie James to assess affected properties through Pennington Choices.

A list of eligible households was finalised and assessments had taken place in June/July 2024, the MS’s office had said.

An update was now awaited on the findings, affected communities and the next steps.

Contact had also been made with Jayne Bryant, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, in January to note that people had not received further information since assessments were conducted last year, she said.

A letter had referenced that the work was expected to be completed early in the new year, after which affected households would be informed of the decision.

Results

The MS had requested an update and confirmation of when people will receive the assessment results and details of the next steps but was now awaiting a response.

During a debate in the Senedd lst week (Tuesday March 4) she raised the matter during a discussion with the Social Justice Secretary Jane Hutt.

She said: “May I ask you to discuss with the Secretary for housing and local government the need for her to answer my recent letters to her asking about the remedial work to homes in four communities in my area that were involved in the Arbed scheme?

“I did send a letter at the end of January. This was the latest in a long series of correspondence that goes back over eight years with the Government, trying to seek fairness for over 50 families who put their faith in this Welsh Government scheme.

“But despite a number of pledges, a number of reports and a number of surveys, the residents are still awaiting good news, and you can hear the frustration in my voice too about the lack of progress…”

Ms Hutt replied: “Clearly, I will raise – and you have raised it today and put on the record – expectations for response about the remedial work that needs to be carried out in terms of the response to the Arbed scheme in your constituency.”

