MS calls for investigation as Royal Mail apologises for slow deliveries

Royal Mail has apologised to customers experiencing slow deliveries in a Welsh town.

Last week, Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders said “whistle-blowers” had exposed that letters – including NHS appointments – weren’t being delivered on time from Llandudno’s sorting office.

The MS even claimed some customers were being told to collect their own mail.

But the public limited company has now apologised for delays.

Sick absence

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “We are sorry to customers in Llandudno who have experienced delays. The unit has recently been affected by high levels of sick absence which has put pressure on deliveries. First Class items are being delivered daily; however, there are delays to other mail.

“We are taking urgent steps to restore full service. This includes more support from neighbouring offices, recruitment, and the addition of agency workers. Our priority is to clear all mail every day and return service levels in Llandudno to the high standard our customers expect.”

Whistle-blowers

Commenting on the Royal Mail and the Llandudno sorting office, Janet Finch-Saunders said: “I wish to commend the whistle-blower or whistle-blowers who have confirmed what so many of us are experiencing: serious delayed postal deliveries.

“Staff have disclosed to me that hospital appointment letters can stay in the frames for days; a direction has been given to postmen to manage mail and make sure parcels are delivered as a priority; parcels are being taken out for delivery whilst letters are being left in the sorting office; and some delivery rounds have been made so big that it is difficult to always deliver.”

She added: “Constituents are even being told that they can go to the sorting office to collect their post, but why isn’t it being delivered? Posties have served our community admirably for decades. Royal Mail executives should hold their heads in shame for the fact that frontline staff and customer satisfaction are now being so seriously undermined by what appear to be new ways of operating.

“An investigation is required into the management of Llandudno sorting office. The standard of service just isn’t good enough.”