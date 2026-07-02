MS calls for Natural History GCSE to be introduced in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A Plaid Cymru Senedd member has urged the Welsh Government to introduce a Natural History GCSE, arguing it would help equip young people with the skills needed for careers in the growing green economy.

Lindsay Whittle, the Plaid Cymru MS for Blaenau Gwent, Caerffili and Rhymni, raised the issue during questions to the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Education, Anna Brychan, in the Senedd.

He pointed to the introduction of a Natural History GCSE in England, which includes a minimum of 20 hours of compulsory outdoor fieldwork focused on biodiversity, conservation and scientific data collection.

Mr Whittle said Wales was ideally placed to offer a similar qualification because of its diverse landscapes.

“In Wales we have a magnificent natural landscape, from our peatlands and valleys to our unique coastal salt marshes, which would provide the ultimate living classroom,” he told the Senedd.

“Hands-on scientific skills are exactly what employers are looking for to bridge the green skills gap.”

He said a dedicated qualification could help reconnect young people with nature, improve their wellbeing by encouraging time away from screens and provide a route into environmental careers.

Responding, Ms Brychan agreed Wales offered an exceptional outdoor learning environment but stopped short of committing to introducing a new GCSE.

She said: “The Member makes a very persuasive argument for Wales being the best location, potentially for an open classroom anywhere in the world. I agree that young people need to develop an appreciation and understanding of their local environment.”

The Cabinet Secretary said opportunities to learn about nature, sustainability and climate change were already embedded throughout the Curriculum for Wales and reflected in GCSE geography and science courses.

She added that while qualifications were kept under review and she would be happy to continue discussions with Mr Whittle, she wanted environmental education to remain integrated across the wider curriculum rather than being confined to a single qualification.