MS calls for quarry safety review after flooding forced families from homes

Mark Mansfield

Quarry blasting rules must be urgently reviewed to protect communities across Wales following flooding that forced families from their homes, a Senedd Member has said.

Plaid Cymru’s Kiera Marshall will bring forward a legislative proposal on Wednesday, November 11, calling for a review of regulations governing quarrying near residential areas.

The Caerdydd Penarth MS says the flooding in Gwaelod-y-Garth, which followed a blast at Taff’s Well Quarry on July 30, showed why the rules needed to change.

Thirteen homes were evacuated after water from former iron mine workings poured into the village, damaging properties and belongings.

The proposed review would examine quarrying’s environmental impact and how close blasting should be permitted to people’s homes.

Ms Marshall said existing rules were outdated and had failed to protect the community.

“My hope is this shocking event will lead to changes in the way quarries are managed across Wales. This review is a crucial first step in that process,” she said.

“What happened in Gwaelod y Garth left the village in shock. The noise of the huge explosion shook homes. The force of rushing flood water destroyed furniture and belongings.

“People living near quarries should never have to live with the fear and anxiety that such an event could happen again.”

Gareth Spencer, a resident and member of community group Stronger Together Lesser Garth, said:

“The flooding should not have happened. It was wholly preventable. They knew there was a risk there, they put some measures in to mitigate that risk that have failed. We weren’t pre-warned.

“There’s lots of things to be taken into account from planning, right through to execution and notification and support. This was wholly preventable. We must not forget that.”

The Health and Safety Executive said its preliminary investigation indicated that rock from the blast entered flooded mine workings, displacing a significant volume of water through an adit — a mine entrance used for access or drainage.

In August, the regulator said its initial findings suggested the incident was unique to the quarry and its location, with no immediate implications for quarrying elsewhere.

The HSE said in September that its investigation was technically complex and could take many months.

Development work

The blast was part of development work intended to collapse the roof of the former Garth Iron Mine to open new mineral reserves. Inspectors were examining geotechnical assessments, blast design and mitigation measures.

Quarry operators are responsible for complying with the Quarries Regulations 1999. The HSE does not approve individual blasting operations.

Residents also raised concerns in September after being told blasting would resume in another part of the quarry, away from the mine workings.

Breedon Group, which operates the quarry, said in August: “We continue to support affected residents and are engaging directly with Senedd members and local councillors.

“Investigations by the relevant authorities are ongoing, so it remains inappropriate for us to comment further at this stage.”