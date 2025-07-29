MS calls former council leader’s position ‘untenable’

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A Conservative Senedd Member has taken aim at former Conwy County Council leader Cllr Goronwy Edwards after it emerged last week he was a member of an undeclared political party.

Conwy’s current leader Cllr Charlie McCoubrey announced on Friday that Cllr Edwards resigned from his position as cabinet member for infrastructure, transport, and facilities.

The resignation followed Cllr Edwards, a Conwy First Independent Group councillor, not declaring he was a member of another party on his register of interests.

The controversy follows two Tory councillors jumping ship to Reform.

‘Unhappy’

Now Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders has opened fire at Cllr Edwards, arguing his position is “untenable”.

“I’m very unhappy that a long-standing councillor such as he, an ex-leader of the council, an ex-cabinet member… he’s been round long enough to know what he should be doing,” said Mrs Finch-Saunders.

“It’s very disappointing that he chose to withdraw this vital information that the public has a right to know.

“I feel that his position now is untenable, not just as a cabinet member but as a councillor.

“I think he should consider his position and allow somebody else to fight for that seat, who may honour the Nolan Principles and the integrity that goes with the role of holding such a high position in public life.

“How can you be a member of the independent group of Conwy County Council and be a member of another political party?

“It makes a mockery of every single independent candidate who believes they stand on an independent ticket, but it also calls into question the integrity of the cabinet and the First Independent Group.”

‘Disrepute’

She added: “How can he be describing himself to his electors… he has brought the role of councillor and the cabinet into disrepute by hiding the fact he was sitting on one group while being a paid-up member of another political party. It is absolutely disgraceful.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service attempted to contact Cllr Edwards for a comment.

The Conwy First Independent Group declined to comment at this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

