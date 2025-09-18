MS demands more time for legal fight against Ynys Môn solar farm

Ynys Môn MS Rhun ap Iorwerth has demanded an extension to the appeal deadline for the controversial Alaw Môn solar farm, warning that angry residents risk being denied a fair chance to challenge the Welsh Government’s decision.

The development, which was approved on 26 August by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, has faced fierce local opposition.

Campaigners are preparing to launch a legal challenge, but the window to lodge a judicial review closes on 7 October — a timescale Mr ap Iorwerth says is far too short given the scale of community concern.

Public trust

Speaking in the Senedd, the Plaid Cymru leader accused ministers of undermining public trust in planning policies by allowing the project to proceed despite its location on top quality agricultural land.

“I was disappointed and angry to see that the Cabinet Secretary had approved this scheme,” he told members.

“Hundreds were also angry and disappointed at a public meeting I participated in in Amlwch last week.

“She herself had given every sign to me that she agreed this proposal went contrary to many of the Welsh Government’s planning policies. It raises serious questions about the Government’s own confidence in its planning rules, and it undermines public faith in them.

“Now, the appeal window is very small – October 7 is the final date. Given the level of frustration locally, can I ask whether the Cabinet Secretary would be willing to propose an extension so that residents can appeal the decision in a legally fair way?”

Rejected

Responding, the Cabinet Secretary rejected claims that she had given private assurances, stressing she had not expressed a view on any individual scheme.

“Just to be very clear, I’ve never given a view on any specific project to any colleague within the Senedd,” she said.

“The period for challenge, as we know, is ongoing. I don’t think it’s in my gift to decide the length of period for those challenges. The decision letter sets out the reasons in full and I would encourage anybody with an interest to read it.”