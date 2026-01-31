MS fires back at health board chairman

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Aberconwy’s MS Janet Finch-Saunders has criticised the chairman of the health board for north Wales after he reprehended politicians by suggesting “noise coming from certain people” was “unacceptable”.

Dyfed Edwards is the Chair of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) and was speaking to members at a meeting at Venue Cymru in Llandudno this week.

Mr Edwards was responding to a conversation about negative media stories, following the health board being in special measures for 10 years, with both Conwy and Denbighshire county councils having declared a health emergency.

Referring to politicians, he said “people do tend to think they can have a free swipe at the NHS”.

He also added that the health board have “really good relationships” with many politicians.

But responding to his comments, Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders said: “It is a profound statement by the chairman, Dyfed Edwards, who I have always got along well with.

“But it is a profound statement that he is criticising politicians for pointing out the obvious failings. Ordinarily we are not aiming the blame (at the health board) at all.

“The blame lies squarely at the foot of the first minister and the health cabinet secretary. Because the treatment waiting times are not decreasing, and they are maintaining that is the case. I still have constituents in Aberconwy that are waiting over a hundred weeks for dermatology appointments, diagnosis, and treatments.”

She added: “I’ve still got constituents waiting over 100 weeks for hernia treatment and diagnostics. I’ve still got people waiting for endoscopy operations, and I just find it bizarre that the chairman, whose job it is to hold the Health Board to account, should instead turn around and take a swipe at politicians who are simply doing their job, representing the very constituents they serve.”

The Welsh Government was contacted for a comment.