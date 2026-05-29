MS patients in Wales facing six-hour round trips for treatment, report warns

Nation.Cymru staff

People living with multiple sclerosis in parts of Wales are facing round trips of up to six hours to access specialist care, according to a major new report.

The study, published ahead of World MS Day on May 30, warns that MS services across Wales are under growing pressure, with shortages of specialist staff, long waits for psychological support and major regional inequalities in care.

The report was produced by MS Society Cymru and science and technology company Merck in collaboration with neurologists and researchers including Neil Robertson of Cardiff University.

It is described as the first national mapping of MS services and staffing levels across Wales’ seven health boards.

Multiple sclerosis is a lifelong condition affecting the central nervous system which can cause symptoms including blurred vision, fatigue and mobility problems.

More than 6,900 people in Wales are living with the condition, with prevalence rising by 13% since 2019.

The report found some of the biggest problems were in north Wales, where consultant availability is the lowest in the country and specialist MS nurses are carrying the heaviest workloads.

Researchers said patients in rural areas can face round trips of up to six hours for specialist appointments, with travel difficulties influencing treatment decisions.

Across Wales, specialist MS nurses are each dealing with an average of 410 patients, around 30% above the recommended sustainable level of 315.

The report also warns of a looming staffing crisis, with seven consultant neurologists and eight MS nurses expected to retire within the next five years and concerns over a lack of replacement staff.

Patients are also struggling to access mental health support.

Only Cardiff and Vale and Cwm Taf currently have MS-specific neuropsychology services, while waiting lists for specialist support can exceed 12 months.

Researchers found that only three health boards currently operate home visit services for MS patients, despite many people with the condition experiencing mobility difficulties and being unable to drive.

Geography

Shelley Elgin, director for Wales at MS Society Cymru, said: “MS can be debilitating, exhausting and unpredictable. People with MS in Wales should not have to plan their health around geography, yet this report shows some patients face up to a six-hour round trip just to access the care they need.”

She added that the neurology workforce in Wales was “overstretched” and described the lack of succession planning as “a ticking time bomb”.

The report calls for better-resourced specialist centres in north and mid Wales, improved workforce planning and more equitable access to treatment and support services across the country.