MS presses council to give timeline on 20mph roads review

Emily Price

A Conservative MS has pressed a Welsh council to explain why some of its 20mph roads haven’t been reassessed and exempted from the default speed limit.

The controversial road regulation saw most roads in Wales that were 30mph switch to 20mph – although councils have discretion to impose exemptions.

Only 0.6% of highways in Denbighshire have opted out from the 20mph default speed limit since it was rolled out in September 2023.

This is the lowest figure in Wales – according to most recent data.

Petition

20mph guidance for council’s was altered by the Welsh Government last year after a record breaking Senedd petition saw half a million people call for the policy to be rescinded.

Several Welsh council’s have begun the process of reversing some 20mph roads following public consultations.

But Denbighshire County Council has yet to make any adjustments.

This is despite neighbouring local authority Conwy County Borough Council announcing that 15 of its roads are currently up for reassessment.

MS for the Vale of Clwyd, Gareth Davies previously submitted a list of key roads identified by Denbighshire residents as suitable for exemption.

But he says that no update or evidence of progress has been provided by the council.

Exemptions

In a letter to Denbighshire Council, the Tory MS has called for a timeline for reviewing and implementing 20mph exemptions and an explanation as to why the local authority lags behind neighbouring councils in adopting exemptions.

Mr Davies said: “Roughly a year and a half on from the introduction of the Welsh Government’s default 20mph policy and we haven’t seen a single road in Denbighshire reassessed and exempted.

“The Welsh Government updated their guidance to local authorities and neighbouring councils are pressing ahead with sensible exemption however Denbighshire County Council appear to be on a go-slow, with a lower exemption rate than any other council in Wales.

“I have asked for an update from the council on 20mph reassessments, and an explanation as to why there has been no apparent progress. I will continue to push for clarity and accountability until we see action that balances safety with practicality on our roads.”

Denbighshire County Council was invited to comment.

